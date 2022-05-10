Our history

Founded 30 years ago as a digital retail investing information service, ii has always been a purpose-driven business.

With over 600+ colleagues we have always put the customer at the centre of what we do, through our fair pricing, our advocating for a level playing field for retails investors, and doing everything we can to make our customers feel they have been served.

Thanks to them and the extraordinary dedication of the team, we are now proud to support the investment needs of over 500,000 customers who entrust us with £80bn of their savings and investments.