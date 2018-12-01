meet our team

Richard Wilson – Chief Executive Officer

Richard has been at the helm since March 2017, leading the fight to help our customers take control of their financial future. His passion for service and people has been central to his career and is at the heart of everything we stand for.

Starting out as an operations clerk at Societe Generale in the late Eighties, Richard has for three decades been driving and delivering change across the finance industry, including leading roles in UK and European brokers and banks. He joined the ii board as a non-executive director in 2015, before taking over as our CEO.

Away from the office, Richard splits his time between family, various journeyman sporting endeavours and supporting slum rehabilitation initiatives in Mumbai, India.