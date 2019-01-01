keeping you informed

At interactive investor our job is to continually adapt to serve you. To do that, we are changing. You will notice changes to our website and our app. We will continue to listen and invest in our tools and services so that your investing experience is right for you. Our values however, and what we stand for, remain the same.



We believe we should all be able to take control of our financial future. We should be able to choose, not to rely on expensive services from financial providers who may not have your interests at heart. At ii, we provide the tools and support you need to make better investment decisions and be confident you can be financially independent. Thank you for joining us as we fight for you.



Richard Wilson

CEO, interactive investor

Read Richard's full message to customers here