keeping you informed

Your latest update on interactive investor from Richard Wilson, Chief Executive.

At interactive investor our job is to continually adapt to serve you. To do that, we are changing. You will notice changes to our website and our app. We will continue to listen and invest in our tools and services so that your investing experience is right for you. Our values however, and what we stand for, remain the same.

We believe we should all be able to take control of our financial future. We should be able to choose, not to rely on expensive services from financial providers who may not have your interests at heart. At ii, we provide the tools and support you need to make better investment decisions and be confident you can be financially independent. Thank you for joining us as we fight for you.

Richard Wilson
CEO, interactive investor

Our values and what we stand for remain the same

Great value is at the core of what we do. We offer simple and transparent pricing, with tailored product and service packages for you to choose from. 

We have the widest choice of investment opportunities available to UK investors. This year, we will add direct access to more markets, and open new markets, so you can invest on your terms. 

 

We bring you impartial, expert content from our award-winning financial journalists, highly engaged community of investors, and daily newsletters and insights.

Our award-winning platform has the tools to help you become a better investor. We are updating our website and improving our processes, to make it easier to find the right solution for you. 

 

