ii Research Hub

Invest smarter with our exclusive market research tools

Explore our range of premium, actionable research and tools to help you cut through the noise and become a savvier investor. All our research and tools are exclusive to ii investors at no additional cost.

New features: Market Buzz and Fundamental Insight from Trading Central

Resource Hub

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling.  The tools and research provided are not a substitute for advice. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. 

Discover what's trending with Market Buzz

Market Buzz generates actionable news analytics from published articles, blogs, reviews, and trusted social media.

Find out which companies are in the news and why.  With news volume, what's trending, the most discussed topics, and more to help you make informed investment decisions.

Make smarter, faster decisions with Fundamental Insight 

Fundamental Insight can help investors of all skill levels find their next investment with AI-driven trade ideas through simple interpretations of complex financial data.

The tool analyses 20 fundamental metrics across five factors to show a single, simple rating to help you make informed decisions.

Stay ahead with expert analysis and research from Morningstar

We have partnered with the leading independent financial research provider, Morningstar, to provide you with first class analysis and research.

This methodology can be applied to your own portfolio. You can see company fair values and ratings or discover new ideas using Morningstar Pick Lists and Analyst Market Reports. 

Get news personalised to your portfolio 

Filter out the noise with your personalised news feed. Go directly to the news which relate to your portfolio and select to see the articles which interest you by personalising your preferences.

Find your next investment using our screeners

Looking for a share, fund, Investment Trust or ETF? Our screening tools can help you narrow down your next investment. Filter by a wide variety of categories (e.g. sector, region, performance) to home in on the right option for you.

Screen for investments that match your values

It's easier than ever to invest according to your personal beliefs and values. Using our Sustainable Investing Screener, you can find funds which consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment strategy.

Sustainable funds sit under the Morningstar Sustainable Attributes framework. The framework identifies investments using the fund’s stated objectives and categorises them as either a “General ESG Investment” or a “Sustainability Themed Investment”. 

Not sure where to start? Let our experts help you choose

We bring you impartial expert ideas, insights and recommendations so you can make smarter investment choices.

Track the markets

UK market summary

Explore the latest UK market updates to gain insights on top-performing equities, key volume leaders and market news.

International market performance

Monitor world market indices performance alongside currency and commodities information.

UK prices and indices

Get up-to-date market activity including index breakdowns and heat maps analysing the best/worse performing equities.

Coming soon to the ii Research Hub

New and improved macro signals from eyeQ.  Our experts already empower ii investors to make informed investment decisions with AI-generated signals crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. Next year we'll be expanding this, by showing available eyeQ signals directly on stocks’ instrument pages.

