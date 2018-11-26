Meet the experts
Accurate and timely information is crucial for investors who want to make the right investment decisions. Our crack team of experienced and highly respected financial writers, analysts and contributors can help you do just that.
You can read more about them below and link to their own page of articles, which you can bookmark for faster access in future.
Ian Cowie
Speciality: investment trusts
Ian Cowie joined The Sunday Times as Personal Account columnist in 2013. The Association of Investment Companies judged him to be the best freelance journalist in 2019, 2018 and 2017. He was named Consumer Affairs Journalist of the Year in the 2012 London Press Club Awards, having been personal finance editor of The Daily Telegraph since 1989. He joined the Telegraph as City Reporter in 1986. Writing about savings and investments since then, as an enthusiastic investment trust shareholder, he has seen and survived several stock market shocks.
Richard Beddard
Speciality: UK shares
Richard writes weekly analysis of companies for interactive investor where his widely followed Share Sleuth column is also published following several successful years at Money Observer magazine. A keen private investor, he manages two virtual portfolios. The Share Sleuth portfolio is a hand-picked collection of mostly small-cap value shares.
Edmond Jackson
Speciality: UK and international shares
A self-confessed companies' geek, Edmond has pored over accounts since the 1980's privatisations lured him into share ownership. He previously wrote 'Taking Stock' in The Sunday Telegraph, continuing here a flexible approach to growth and recovery plays, mindful the first aim is not to lose money. He's ticked qualifications boxes too: an upper second in economics & politics from London University plus the Investment Management Certificate.
Graeme Evans
Speciality: UK shares
Graeme has extensive experience covering stock market and breaking financial news. His decade as City Editor of the Press Association news agency in London included the period of the financial crash and global recession. As well as being a regular contributor to interactive investor, Graeme has written market reports and business content for the London Evening Standard.
Andrew Hore
Speciality: AIM and small-cap shares
Andrew spent over a decade writing for Investors Chronicle magazine, becoming smaller companies editor. He joined financial website Sharecast in 2000 and was named AIM Journalist of the Year three years later. In 2009, he launched AIM Journal and is now a highly-regarded writer and UK small-companies expert.
Lee Wild
Lee started his career in the City 30 years ago as an options pit trader on the International Petroleum Exchange. After time spent as an investment manager at HSBC and three years at Investors Chronicle, he has been editor and head of equity strategy at interactive investor since 2014. Lee is regularly quoted in the financial press and runs ii's award-winning newsletter. He was also winner of the award for outstanding individual achievement at the City of London Wealth Management Awards (COLWMA) in 2022.
Richard Hunter
Richard has over 35 years of stock market experience and is one of the UK’s foremost commentators on market matters. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (FCSI). He is a regular contributor to broadcast channels (radio and television), as well as appearing on various media video outlets with his expert commentary. He also hosts “The Richard Hunter Interview” podcast, a regular series with high profile investment guests, for interactive investor. He previously held senior positions at Hargreaves Lansdown and NatWest Stockbrokers.
Victoria Scholar
As Head of Investment, Victoria is tasked with keeping across major investment and market developments, providing thoughtful written and video analysis for clients as well as for the media. Victoria also carries out regular broadcast appearances on Sky, LBC, BBC, Times Radio and others. She joined interactive investor in September 2021 from IG Group where she was a market analyst and presented the business news. Victoria started her career on the trading floor at Nomura in capital markets before working as a financial journalist for CNBC and other TV channels.
Dzmitry Lipski
Dzmitry is responsible for fund selection and portfolio construction at interactive investor. He joined ii in 2017 after two years at TD Direct Investing, four years as a portfolio analyst at Standard Life, and before that Bank Leumi. A graduate in Financial Economics from the University of Liverpool, Dzmitry has over 15 years investment experience, is a Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and holds the Investment Management Certificate.
Keith Bowman
A member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (MCSI), Keith began his career in the City in 1986. Having first undertaken trade settlements at investment bank Kleinworts, he then moved to help execute trades on behalf of retail clients at both Barclays and NatWest Stockbrokers.
A role as an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown then followed before he eventually joined interactive investor in 2019. Today he works as a companies analyst within the ii equities team. You will often see Keith quoted in the financial press.
Kyle Caldwell
Former personal finance reporter Kyle is ii’s Collectives Editor in charge of funds and trusts content. Kyle joined Money Observer in 2016 from Telegraph Media Group and has won various awards, including the Investment Association’s National Investment Journalist of the Year and Association of Investment Companies National Journalist of the Year. More recently he was crowned Financial Consumer Journalist of the Year by the Association of Investment Companies.
Craig Rickman
Craig became personal finance editor at interactive investor in July 2023. He has written about personal finance and wealth management for several years, including four years at the Financial Times Group. Prior to this, Craig spent eight years working as a regulated financial adviser. He holds the CII Level 4 Diploma in Financial Planning.
Dave Baxter
Dave Baxter is ii’s senior fund content specialist. Dave has a wealth of experience within the industry and was formerly funds editor at Investors’ Chronicle, part of the Financial Times Group.