John Burford

John has a lifetime's experience trading financial markets. Starting as a physicist (he worked at NASA for a few years), the pull of the markets was too great to resist. He won his Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) license in Los Angeles where he worked in a small boutique commodity firm specialising in stock indexes, currencies and Treasury bonds. He later developed his successful Tramline Trading system, the tramlinetraders.com website and is now a published author. He has written Chart of the Week for interactive investor since 2014.