Meet the experts
Our award-winning team of experienced finance experts are here to help guide you in your investment choice.
Moira O'Neill
After more than 20 years in journalism, including as deputy editor at Money Observer, personal finance editor at Investors Chronicle and editor at Moneywise, Moira became head of personal finance at interactive investor in 2018. She has won a Wincott Journalism Award and written two personal finance books, Finance at 40 and Saving and Investing for Your Children.
Lee Wild
Lee started his career in the City 25 years ago as an options pit trader on the International Petroleum Exchange. After time spent as an investment manager at HSBC and three years at Investors Chronicle, he has been editor and head of equity strategy at interactive investor since 2014. Lee is regularly quoted in the financial press and runs ii's award-winning newsletter.
Richard Hunter
Richard has over 30 years of stockmarket experience and is one of the UK’s foremost commentators on market matters and a regular contributor for the BBC (BBC News Channel, Wake Up to Money and the Today Programme), CNBC and Bloomberg. Richard’s expert commentary also appears across the national and specialist press. He previously held senior positions at Hargreaves Lansdown and NatWest Stockbrokers.
Rebecca O’Keeffe
Rebecca has over 25 years’ experience in investment and personal finance, with extensive knowledge on ISAs, SIPPs and private investor behaviour. She is a regular contributor to national and specialist media including The Times, Telegraph, Daily Mail and Morningstar.
Richard Beddard
Richard is a regular contributor to interactive investor and a columnist at Money Observer magazine. A keen private investor, he manages two virtual portfolios. The Share Sleuth portfolio is a hand-picked collection of mostly small-cap value shares, while the Nifty Thrifty is a mechanical portfolio designed to pick large, successful companies at cheap prices.
Edmond Jackson
A self-confessed companies' geek, Edmond has pored over accounts since the 1980's privatisations lured him into share ownership. He previously wrote 'Taking Stock' in The Sunday Telegraph, continuing here a flexible approach to growth and recovery plays, mindful the first aim is not to lose money. He's ticked qualifications boxes too: an upper second in economics & politics from London University plus the Investment Management Certificate.
Graeme Evans
Graeme has extensive experience covering stockmarket and breaking financial news. His decade as City Editor of the Press Association news agency in London included the period of the financial crash and global recession. As well as being a regular contributor to interactive investor, Graeme has written market reports and business content for the London Evening Standard.
John Burford
John has a lifetime's experience trading financial markets. Starting as a physicist (he worked at NASA for a few years), the pull of the markets was too great to resist. He won his Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) license in Los Angeles where he worked in a small boutique commodity firm specialising in stock indexes, currencies and Treasury bonds. He later developed his successful Tramline Trading system, the tramlinetraders.com website and is now a published author. He has written Chart of the Week for interactive investor since 2014.
Gary McFarlane
Gary has been active in the crypto space since 2013 and initiated coverage of the sector for Money Observer magazine. He is the cryptocurrency analyst at interactive investor and winner of the ADVFN International Financial Awards Best Cryptocurrency Writer 2018.
Dzmitry Lipski
Dzmitry is responsible for fund selection and portfolio construction at interactive investor. He joined ii in 2017 after two years at TD Direct Investing, four years as a portfolio analyst at Standard Life, and before that Bank Leumi. A graduate in Financial Economics from the University of Liverpool, Dzmitry has over 10 years investment experience, is a Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and holds the Investment Management Certificate.
Alistair Strang
Alistair has led high-profile and top-secret software projects since the late 1970s, and won the original John Logie Baird Award for inventors and innovators. After the financial crash, he wanted to know “how it worked” with a view to mimicking existing trading formula and predict what was coming next. His results speak for themselves as he continually refines the methodology.
Andrew Hore
Andrew spent over a decade writing for Investors Chronicle magazine, becoming smaller companies editor. He joined financial website Sharecast in 2000 and was named AIM Journalist of the Year three years later. In 2009, he launched AIM Journal and is now a highly-regarded writer and UK small-companies expert.
Andrew Pitts
Andrew began his career in financial journalism at Euromoney magazine in 1991. He joined Money Observer in 1994, became editor in May 1998, and is now associate editor of the magazine. Named best Financial Consumer Journalist in 2003 and 2008 by the Association of Investment Companies, Andrew holds the Personal Finance Society’s Financial Planning Certificate.
Rajan Dhall
Rajan is a market analyst who has worked in financial markets for over nine years both in fund management and as an analyst producing reports for financial institutions. His fundamental and technical analysis identifies important price levels for traders and investors. Raj also lectures for the Society of Technical Analyst's at the London School of Economics.