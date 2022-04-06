We are on a mission to find Britain’s best money teachers for our interactive investor Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Awards 2023.
This is one of the most prestigious awards to recognise creative money education, with a prize pot of £25,000 to be shared among the winning teachers’ schools across the UK.
Covering both primary and secondary schools, past winners have come from a diverse range of schools, including special educational needs schools. This is something ii is keen to point out, given young people with SEND are more at risk from escalating online financial scams, according to Young Enterprise.
This year interactive investor is also supporting entries for a new category to honour the most inspirational support teacher/teaching assistant in England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland who has gone above and beyond to support pupils to become more confident in money management skills, perhaps to cement maths concepts.
In a world of buy now pay later, increasingly sophisticated scams, and where young people are more aware of cryptocurrency than any other investment, good money skills are essential.
“Young people are navigating a far more complex set of financial rules than their parents and grandparents ever did, but while the provision of money lessons in schools remains patchy, there is some fantastic work being done. Please help us find the best money teachers of 2023.
“We want to recognise the amazing, but all too often uncelebrated, contributions that our teachers and support staff make to help young people go out into the world with an understanding of how to manage their money.
How to enter
The competition is open to all qualified teachers employed at a primary or secondary school in the United Kingdom (and Teaching Assistants employed at a UK school for the Teaching Assistant category), but nominations can be made by anyone who is resident in the UK (including parents, guardians, and pupils).
Nominations can be made by anyone (including parents, guardians, and pupils) who is resident in the UK.
To nominate a teacher or teaching assistant, parents, carers, or pupils should email teacher@ii.co.uk with the teacher’s name along with the name and address of the school, by 27 October 2023. We will then approach the teacher and ask them to submit their lesson plan and brief supporting statement (teachers will need to submit this by 3 November 2023).
Teachers and teaching assistants can also nominate themselves, by emailing teacher@ii.co.uk with a lesson plan and supporting statement by 3 November 2023.
Only one entry may be submitted by any person.
The prizes
- The following prizes will be awarded to schools:
- Personal Finance Teacher of the Year (primary school)
- Personal Finance Teacher of the Year (secondary school)
- New category: Personal Finance Teaching Assistant
- Runner-up prizes, special Judges' Awards and Highly Commended prizes may be awarded at the judges' discretion. The full prize money will total £25,000 to be shared across winning schools.
Prize money will be awarded to the school.
interactive investor Services Limited reserves the right to alter, withdraw or amend this competition at any time.
Winner selection and notification:
The winners will be selected by a panel of judges selected by Interactive Investor Services Limited. Judging will be on the basis of the lesson plans and supporting statements supplied.
The winners will be notified by mail, email, telephone or in person as soon as reasonably practicable after the judges have made their decisions. The notification will include details of how the prize can be claimed.
In the event that a winner does not accept their prize, Interactive Investor Services Limited reserves the right to select an alternative winner.
Personal Details:
The winners consent to the use by Interactive Investor Services Limited of the winner's name, and school name and town/City, for the sole purposes of announcing the winners. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.
Winners consent to their photos, names and the name of their school being used by interactive investor. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.
Winners consent to their photos, names and the name of their school being used by other media unconnected with interactive investor. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.
By allowing their nominations to be considered by the judges, all participants agree to be bound by these terms and confirm that the decision of Interactive Investor Services Limited is binding.
The competition will be governed by English law and entrants to the competition submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
Promoter:
The competition is run by Interactive Investor Services Limited, 201 Deansgate, Manchester, M3 3NW.
Meet our 2022 winners
Personal Finance Teacher of the Year
Winner (primary school)
- Yasmeen Abbas, St Silas CofE Primary Academy, Blackburn, Lancashire
Winner (secondary school)
- Emma Baker, Caldicot School Ysgol Cil-y-Coed, Monmouthshire, South Wales
Highly commended runner-up
- Neil Moggan, City Academy Norwich
Commended
- Claire Sexsmith, Weavers Academy, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
- Emma Stannard, Ursuline College, Westgate on Sea, Kent
- Tom Rayner, Bentley Wood High School, Stanmore, North London
Who we are
interactive investor is an award-winning investment platform that puts you in control of your financial future.
We’ve been helping investors for 30 years. We’ve seen market highs and lows and been resilient throughout. We’re now the UK’s number one flat-fee investment platform, with assets under administration at over £100bn and over 500,000 customers.
For a simple, flat monthly fee we provide a secure home for your SIPP, Stocks and Shares ISAs and investments. We offer one of the widest ranges of investments on the market, including shares, funds, trusts and ETFs.
We also bring you impartial, expert content from our award-winning financial journalists, highly engaged community of investors, and daily newsletters and insights.