Diversity and inclusion
At ii we are focused on attracting, developing and retaining the very best at all levels. We do this by engaging people with a wide range of experiences, backgrounds and abilities and building a culture of inclusion and equality, where people are respected and valued.
Our approach is based on three key principles:
- Equality – we promote equality of opportunity by seeking to remove barriers, eliminating discrimination and ensuring equal opportunity and access for all.
- Diversity – we accept each person as an individual. Our success is built on our ability to embrace diversity and respect others’ beliefs and preferences.
- Inclusion – we create a working culture where differences are not merely accepted but valued. We want people to feel involved, respected and connected to our values.
Women in Finance Charter
When interactive investor signed up to the Women in Finance Charter in September 2019, we had 39% female representation in senior management positions.
As of 1 September 2024, we have increased this representation to 40%.
Our target for women in senior leadership positions will remain at 40%, which we will monitor on an ongoing basis. We have made positive progress in increasing female representation across the organisation as a whole, from 38% in 2022 to 40% in September 2024.
PIMFA D&I Awards
We are the proud networking sponsors of the PIMFA D&I Awards and our CEO, Richard Wilson, sits on the judging panel.
Colleague network
Our colleague D&I engagement group is central to ensuring the colleague voice on diversity and inclusion issues is understood. The group delivers events and resources to help educate and celebrate our diversity as an organisation.
We are also members of Inclusive Companies, through which we continue to ensure that inclusivity remains central to our culture