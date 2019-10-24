10 high-yielding shares in the FTSE 100: how safe are their dividends?

We update the numbers to show the 10 highest-yielding shares in the FTSE 100 at the end of the third quarter.

The FTSE 100 is expected to hand back a record amount of dividends to investors this year, according to latest figures. According to a recent third quarter report, the blue-chip stock index is expected to see dividend payments grow by a total of 4.8% in 2019. That would bring the total amount paid out by the index to a record £92.6 billion, surpassing the previous record set last year, of just under £90 billion. Those figures are below what expectations were six months ago, with figures released at the start of the second quarter placing the UK market on track to yield 5.8% with a £96.2 billion in total dividends paid. Even so, the new figures, while lower, suggests the UK market is still paying out a generous amount of income.

This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020. These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.