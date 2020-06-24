10 stocks leading the AIM market higher

One of the interesting stories from the wild volatility we’ve seen in markets this year has been the rebound of the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Traditionally the home of smaller, more growth-oriented shares, the FTSE AIM All Share index currently has 832 listed securities, which is roughly half the 1,694 that were on the index back in 2007.

Back then, of course, the world was on the cusp of the financial crisis. Compared to London’s main markets, which recovered relatively quickly after that collapse, it took AIM a couple of years to begin building momentum again.

Commentators generally agree that the intervening years saw a lot of weaker companies shaken out of AIM. It’s arguably a better-quality prospect overall than it was 23 years ago. This is important because it has also become an increasingly appealing option for savers looking for tax-efficient investments, as well as potentially explosive returns from growth stocks.

So, in the aftermath of the coronavirus crash we’ve been given a glimpse of how much more resilient AIM is now. Between 20 February and 23 March - the major blast zone for stocks - the AIM All Share fell by 38%, compared to 34% on the FTSE All Share. But in the weeks since then, AIM has jumped by 51% compared to just 24% on the FTSE All Share.