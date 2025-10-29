10 things you might not know about your pension

Pensions are not the easiest products to get your head around. There’s lots of jargon and the rules – which are complicated enough – are subject to frequent change.

It’s hardly surprising then that research from the Money and Pensions Service (MPaS) found that nearly 17 million people are confused by pensions.

However, when it comes to building yourself a decent income in retirement, they can’t be rivalled. Other investment plans that don’t offer the same incentives to save, pale in comparison.

You certainly don’t need to become an expert in pension rules, but if you want to maximise your savings and reduce your tax bill, it pays to familiarise yourself with the basics.

So, to help you gen up, here’s 10 things you might not know.

1) You’ll get tax relief on your contributions...

Research from HMRC has found that only four in 10 savers know that the government tops up pension contributions using tax relief.

Tax relief is there to encourage us to save for retirement and it does that by effectively refunding the tax you’ve paid on your contributions. This means it costs a basic-rate taxpayer just £80 to invest £100, while higher and additional rate taxpayers only need to pay £60 and £55 to save the same amount.

2) …but you might not get the full rate automatically

If you’re a higher or additional rate taxpayer, it’s important to be aware that you might not be getting the full rate of tax relief you’re entitled to.

According to a report in Pensions Age earlier this year, as many as 2.3 million savers could be missing out.

How tax relief is applied depends on your scheme. For example, if it’s a personal pension, like a self-invested personal pension (SIPP), that you arranged yourself, your pension provider can only claim basic-rate tax relief (20%) on your behalf. So, if you pay a higher rate, you’ll need to claim the further 20% or 25% you’re owed by completing a tax return or using HMRC’s new online claims service.

You can then use that money to reduce your tax bill or request a refund, which you can spend as you wish or reinvest into your pension.

This approach is referred to as “relief at source”, with pension contributions made after your income has been taxed.

With workplace pensions, it’s a bit more complicated. Some will operate on the same basis as personal pensions, but others will use a “net pay” approach, where your pension contribution is deducted before your income is taxed. This means you’ll get the full rate of tax relief immediately, without the need to claim.

Failing to claim tax relief you’re owed is an expensive mistake, so if you’re not sure how your scheme works, check.

A higher-rate taxpayer, for example, who paid £10,000 into their SIPP would miss out on tax relief worth £2,500 if they didn’t submit a claim.

The good news is that you can backdate claims of higher-rate pension tax relief by up to four years.

3) Caught out by the annual allowance? You might be able to contribute more...

Each year you can pay 100% of your earnings (up to £60,000) into pensions and get tax relief on contributions. That’s enough for most people, but it can restrict saving for higher earners, the self-employed (who have fluctuating income) and those who want to pay lump sums like inheritances into their pensions.

However, if you have any unused allowance from the previous three tax years, you might be able to use it this year by taking advantage of carry forward rules – note the 100% of earnings rule still applies.

4) ...but, if you’ve dipped into your pension, you might have a lower allowance

Pension rules let you access your pension from age 55 (57 from 2028). That can really add flexibility to your mid-life finances, but it’s essential you’re aware that once you’ve made a taxable and flexible withdrawal from a pot worth over £10,000, you’ll trigger the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA). This will see the maximum amount you can pay into pensions fall from £60,000 a year to just £10,000.

5) Non-tax payers can still pay into pensions

Tax relief on pensions isn’t limited to those who are working and paying tax. Non-earners can pay up to £2,880 into pensions each year, which will be boosted to £3,600 once basic-rate tax relief has been added.

It’s also possible for other people to pay into a pension on your behalf, such as spouse or partner – a helpful way to ensure each individual within a couple has some pension provision, if one doesn’t work.