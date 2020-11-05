Taking a pension income may trigger the MPAA, which reduces the amount you can contribute to your pension each year.

What is the MPAA?

The MPAA (Money Purchase Annual Allowance) is a reduction in the amount you can contribute to your pension each year.

Once you have begun to withdraw a taxable income from your pension, you may trigger the MPAA. The maximum amount you can contribute to your pension is reduced to £10,000 (down from the usual £60,000 annual allowance).