10 value stocks with solid momentum

Get an extra edge with a strategy that finds well-priced shares just as the market starts to take notice.

Finance academics have played a vital role over the years in figuring out what works (and what doesn’t) in the stock market. They’ve been helped by a massive rise in the availability of huge datasets plus a hell of a lot more computing power to analyse them.

These days, quant analysts and data scientists are some of the most in-demand personnel in investing. Yet it wasn’t always that way, and the leap from finance theory to money management hasn’t always been a natural progression. But one man who showed how to do it is Josef Lakonishok.

From theory to find management

Lakonishok doesn’t have the same swashbuckling profile of some money managers. But that belies his success. Over several decades, his work on a whole range of areas helped shape what we know about important drivers of returns, such as ‘value’ and ‘momentum’.

His researched stressed the influence of flawed investor behaviour on stock prices. Through his work he found that investors tend to be far too reliant on using the past as a means of predicting the future. Because of that they develop a ‘mindset’ about a company and end up paying too much for its shares.

Mixing value and momentum

Like many value investors, Lakonishok credited the work of Benjamin Graham for shaping his ideas. But rather than simply trawling for value, he worked out a way of finding well-priced shares just at the moment when the market was starting to notice them.

Lakonishok found that whatever definition of value you use, value stocks consistently beat glamour stocks by wide margins. So he suggested using valuation ratios like price-to-book, price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flow and price-to-sales to find stocks that look cheap against their sector average.

The extra edge he gave his strategy was that he wanted to see evidence of positive momentum in his value shares. That meant positive price momentum over six months, better than expected earnings or upgrades to analyst forecasts.

In the early 1990s, Lakonishok and his academic colleagues Andrei Shleifer and Robert Vishny put their findings to work and started LSV Asset Management. It now manages $120 billion in value equity portfolios.