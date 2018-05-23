11 eye-catching growth shares that won't cost investors the earth

When it comes to investing in growth stocks, there are two types of investor. There are those relaxed about paying high prices for the promise of rapid growth. And there are those who hate the idea of overpaying and think a reasonable valuation as essential.

Over the past three years, Fevertree Drinks has been a good example of what it means to pay an eye-wateringly high price for growth. The high-end mixer and soft drinks business floated at the end of 2014. But its shares have never looked cheap against standard valuation ratios. With a current price/earnings (PE) ratio of 73, it has the kind of rating that gives value investors nightmares.

Yet many of the investors who bought Fevertree stock over the past couple of years will tell you that they didn't overpay at all. Fevertree has been a consistent over-achiever, smashing analyst growth forecasts at almost every turn. Its share price has soared as a result - paying off for the growth investors who were prepared to bet that Fevertree could (and can) keep delivering.

Sadly, however, stunning success stories like Fevertree don't come around very often. When they do, the powerful momentum that builds in their share prices can leave investors prone to sudden crashes if (and when) the growth slows down. This is precisely why many growth investors take valuation seriously.

Growth at a better price

Growth at a reasonable price (GARP) investing was made famous by a fund manager called Peter Lynch. He produced stunning returns while running the Magellan fund for Fidelity Investments (he later wrote One Up on Wall Street). In the years that followed, the late Jim Slater introduced a similar growth approach to the British investing masses in his book, The Zulu Principle.

In essence, GARP strategies look to balance a track record of earnings growth with a moderate valuation in stocks that are usually good quality and may already have caught the attention of the market.

At Stockopedia, a screen that models these factors is currently the top performing strategy over the past five years. In lab conditions (where the portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and costs are excluded), it has generated a remarkable 250% return over that period. It also leads the performance tables over the past year, with a 22.1% gain.