11 stocks for investors wanting growth and income

This trading tactic has staged a recovery in 2019, and more companies are passing the strategy rules.

When it comes to investment strategies, there are various reasons why “fast growth” and “dividend income” might be seen as polar opposites. After all, rapidly growing firms tend to channel their available cash into expansion rather than paying it back to shareholders. But for investors looking for the best of both worlds, is there a happy medium? It turns out there is. Back in the early 1990s, the late City businessman Jim Slater, wrote an investment guide called The Zulu Principle. In it, he spelled out an investment framework that looked for fast-growing companies trading at reasonable prices. But in assessing the investment case of a share, he saw dividends as an important marker. He wrote: “I prefer companies to pay a dividend, as most institutions need an income stream from their investments. Also, the dividend payment and forecast (if any) to some extent corroborate the management’s confidence in the future. The ideal company will have a steadily increasing dividend growing broadly in line with earnings.” For Slater, dividend payouts were a sign of management confidence and the expectation that earnings would grow. He wanted to see earnings and dividend growth to go hand in hand. This growth and income blend might sound like some unlikely ideal, but stocks that fit this profile have actually enjoyed periods of very strong performance over the past eight years. Of all the investment models tracked by Stockopedia, one of the standout performers this decade is called Winning Growth & Income. This strategy had a strong run between 2012 and 2017. It pulled back sharply in the market lull of 2018, but it is staging something of a recovery in 2019. Just as importantly, the numbers of companies passing the strategy rules is starting to grow.

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