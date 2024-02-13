Up 55% in 12 months, this fund has further to go

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

Finding funds doing consistently well has been a challenge over the past year. More than 90% of the funds we monitor rose in November and it was a similar story in December. Unfortunately, this year has not started particularly well with fewer than 40% of the funds making gains in January. Only 2.5% of the funds have gone up in each of past four months.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The next three funds in the table, Janus Henderson Global Technology Leaders, Liontrust Global Technology, and Polar Capital Global Technology, are all from the Technology & Technology Innovations sector, as are Pictet-Digital and T. Rowe Price Global Tech Equity, which have returned a bit less. The Technology sector had a difficult 2022, with an overall loss of 27%, but recovered in 2023, finishing strongly with a 9.6% gain in November and making a further 5.5% in December. In January, the sector as a whole went up by 3.2%, but some funds did much better than others. We currently hold the Pictet-Digital fund in our Ocean Liner portfolio. We bought it last December, and it has already gone up by more than 15%.

There are also two funds from the North America sector and one from the Global sector in our top 10. They also invest in the large US technology stocks. For example, WS Blue Whale Growth’s largest holding is in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its next largest is in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT): between them they account for more than 15% of the fund’s assets. As long as the technology funds keep doing well, I would also expect these funds to maintain their upward momentum. For more information about Saltydog, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com