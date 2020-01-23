8 best mid-cap stock ideas

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The potential for a re-rating at Gamesys is also highlighted by Deutsche analyst Simon Davies, who has a price target of 1,100p compared with 721p currently. He notes that the company, which is the market leader in online bingo in the UK and Spain, is the cheapest stock in the online gaming sector with a PE of 5.6x.

Gamesys boasts a capital-light model and is highly cash generative, which is why Davies thinks potential buy-backs from the second half of 2020 are an “obvious catalyst” for a material re-rating.

The other structural growth play in the portfolio is Wizz Air, which is Deutsche's top pick from the European airlines and transportation sector. Not only is it supported by fast-growing economies in central and eastern Europe, it is on track to deliver the highest operating margin of all the European airlines in the bank's coverage.

Analyst Jamie Rowbotham said Wizz traded in line with peers easyJet (LSE:EZJ) and Ryanair (LSE:RYA) on a PE of 14x for 2021, whereas a premium is warranted. His price target is 4,550p, compared with 4,206p currently.

Deutsche also sees the recent underperformance of Britvic shares as an attractive buying opportunity, particularly as cash generation is accelerating and the drinks company continues to deliver attractive EPS growth. Shares have a 1,100p target, against the current 899p.

The bank also sees price comparison business GoCo (LSE:GOCO) as a cheap stock, based on the potential for a re-rating of its Autosave switching service. It added that the valuation of Synthomer (LSE:SYNT), which is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of aqueous polymers, was compelling at 11.8 PE.

