Autumn Budget 2025: impact on your pensions, savings and investments

Chancellor Rachel Reeves with the red box as she leaves 11 Downing Street to deliver the Budget on 26 November. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images.

Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget 2025 started in extraordinary circumstances after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) accidentally published its economic and fiscal outlook roughly half an hour before the chancellor’s speech.

Reeves immediately addressed the matter amid a rowdy Commons’ crowd, describing it as “deeply disappointing and a serious error on their part” and said the OBR had apologised for the breach.

This development merely chimed with the circus that had preceded it. Rumours and leaks of tax reforms ahead of the Budget were a recurring feature, surpassing the remarkable levels we witnessed before last year’s event.

A “smorgasbord” of tax hikes was predicted for Reeves’ second Budget as chancellor – and indeed that’s what we got. As a result of today’s £26 billion package of hikes, including £15 billion in personal taxes, few people and businesses will escape higher tax bills over the coming years. The OBR predicts that UK tax receipts will reach a fresh all-time high of 38% of GDP in 2030-31.

Let’s take a look some of the key reforms affecting your pensions, savings, investments and income.

Cash ISA limit cut from April 2027

Pre-Budget rumours that the cash individual savings account (ISA) limit will reduce proved on the mark as Reeves announced it will fall to £12,000 from 6 April 2027. Importantly, it will only impact savers aged under 65.

A deeper round-up of this significant change can be found here.

The full £20,000 ISA allowance remains, meaning those who wish to maximise their tax-free amount every year will have to place at least £8,000 into the stocks and shares or innovative finance versions.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you have to invest in the stock market – cash-like alternatives such as money market funds are available in stocks and shares ISAs. A sticking point is the lack of awareness of these assets among consumers, although we can expect this to improve over time, especially for those with the financial muscle to maximise their ISA allowance but who prefer to keep risk low.

Elsewhere, the red pages unearthed a significant development with the lifetime ISA (LISA). “The government will publish a consultation in early 2026 on the implementation of a new, simpler ISA product to support first-time buyers to buy a home. Once available, this new product will be offered in place of the Lifetime ISA,” the document said.

£2,000 cap on salary sacrifice

In a move that will impact businesses and savers, the chancellor unveiled a £2,000 cap on pension salary sacrifice contributions, despite fierce pre-Budget resistance flagging the potential implications on future retirement outcomes. The change will be introduced in 2029.

Explaining her reasoning, Reeves said that the cost of salary sacrifice will almost triple to £8 billion in 2030.

With salary sacrifice, employees agree to swap a portion of their earnings for an equivalent pension payment, which leads to lower national insurance (NI) bills for employees and employers alike. Workers pay 8% NI on earnings between £12,570 and £50,270 and 2% on anything above, while businesses pay a flat 15% on staff earnings above £5,000. Essentially, it’s a way for workers to boost take-home pay and businesses to trim tax bills.

But from 2029, pension contributions above the £2,000 cap will suffer NI, making them less tax efficient for both workplaces and their staff, which could have negative consequences for the labour market and the wider economy. Employers may be less inclined to offer generous pensions to staff as the tax benefits for doing so will become weaker. We must note that businesses are already paying bigger NI bills due to the reforms delivered at last year’s Budget.

Fiscal drag to continue until 2031

In blow to workers across all income levels, the chancellor extended the deep freeze on income tax thresholds by three further years until 2031, despite announcing at last year’s Budget that they will rise again from 2028. This means income tax and NI thresholds will have remained at the same level for 10 years.

The government may have decided this was the more palatable option versus hiking the basic rate of income tax, but you can still argue that prolonging fiscal drag, as its known, breaks the government’s manifesto pledge not to raise taxes on working people.

That’s because the three-year extended freeze is expected to create 780,000 more basic-rate income taxpayers, pull 920,000 more people into the 40% rate, and drag a further 4,000 into the additional rate in 2029-30.