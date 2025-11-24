10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 21 November 2025

Cryptoassets are very high risk and you should be prepared to lose all your money before you invest

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

There’s a new leader in this week’s list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform. With the previous week’s chart topper, Aviva (LSE:AV.), tumbling six places, popular housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) is number one as investors continue to buy near multi-year lows.

In a report during the week, Morningstar said the UK housing sector was a “pocket of value” and that stocks including Taylor Wimpey, which has a dividend yield of 9%, were trading at “attractive levels”, with interest cuts set to “act as a meaningful tailwind”.

There were further losses for the FTSE 100 amid concerns about company valuations, interest rates and an AI bubble. Glencore (LSE:GLEN) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) were among the worst blue-chip performers, down 8.4% and 6.1% respectively. It perhaps explains why Rolls climbed one place to second spot, and Glencore returned to the top 10 in eighth place.

Both stocks caught the attention of analysts. Citigroup rates Glencore, which fell to a two-month low, a ‘buy’ and raised its price target to 440p from 400p, while RBC started coverage of Rolls-Royce, trading near a four-month low, with an ‘outperform’ rating and 1,275p target.

American tech stocks were popular too. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) re-entered our table in third position having fallen to 11th place the previous week. Results were keenly awaited, with market prospects for the rest of 2025 seemingly pinned on the AI chip giant’s quarterly numbers.

As it turned out, the company had a stellar three months, and the results easily beat Wall Street forecasts. Revenue grew sequentially by $10 billion (£7.6 billion), which was $3 billion more than expected.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said: “Nvidia continues to execute at a very high level. With hundreds of billions of demand (and climbing) still yet to be served, we expect the stock to go higher as AI sentiment stabilises.” Their price target rises to $235 from $220. That compares with last Friday’s low of $173 and exceeds October’s record high at $212.

Bitcoin treasury stock Strategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) creeps into the top 10 in 10th place as investors go bargain hunting. After falling 40% in the past month and almost 15% last week alone, the stock trades at prices not seen since October 2024. That’s because the price of bitcoin has slumped to a seven-month low, trading at under $85,000 compared with $126,000 in early October. The cryptocurrency has been caught up in the flight from risk assets, driven by those worried about company valuations and interest rates.

Finally, small-cap investor WeCap (AQUIS:WCAP) is a new entry at number five. Interest was generated by news that its principal portfolio company WeShop Holdings started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. WeShop lets shoppers earn WePoints that can be converted into ownership in WeShop. It already partners with UK retailers such as John Lewis, Selfridges, ASOS and Shein, and plans to launch its app in the US.

Shares in the £10.6 million company are up from less than a penny in June to a high of 2.95p last week.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Controversial merger plans and the share price weakness that followed have given investors chance to buy into HICL Infrastructure PLC Ord (LSE:HICL), which moved into this week’s top 10 list.

HICL unveiled plans to merge with Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LSE:TRIG), whose portfolio is run by the same investment manager, last week. The deal would result in a combined entity with huge scale but has attracted plenty of ire from investors who don’t want to see two subsectors – core infrastructure and renewables – brought together in one fund.

HICL’s share price tumbled in response to the news, with its share price discount to net asset value (NAV) widening. Investors who already hold both trusts, and would therefore have been happy with the merger, may have spotted a straightforward buying opportunity.

It’s likely that bargain hunters have kept 3i Group Ord (LSE:III) in the list for the second week in a row. The trust, which largely serves as a play on European discount retailer Action, saw its enormous share price premium come in somewhat in recent weeks after Action warned that challenging trading conditions in France could dent its sales growth.

3i Group’s shares still trade on a roughly 14% premium, putting it at odds with an investment trust sector commonly troubled by discounts. But this compares with a premium at around the 50% mark just a few weeks earlier.

Sticking with investment trusts, Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) has slipped down to 10th place. The prospect of changes to renewable subsidies gave this trust and its peers a knock in early November, prompting some investors to buy in at a cheaper level. This trust still offers a 10.3% share price dividend yield, and trades on a nearly 28% discount to NAV.

Otherwise some of the usual popular names appear in the list, even if they have moved up or down a few slots. Cash is still king in the form of the Royal London Short Term Money Market fund, while global equity trackers of different stripes remain popular.

We also see some growth funds in the form of Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)and L&G Global Technology Index Trust. And the US-light, strong performing Artemis Global Incomestays in the list.