Best and worst funds for every sector in 2024

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

At Saltydog Investor, we analyse the performance of a wide range of funds. Each week, we provide our members with reports highlighting the best-performing sectors, along with a shortlist of the leading funds in each sector. We also run a couple of demonstration portfolios, which show what we are doing with some of our own money. Invest with ii: Buy Global Funds | Top Investment Funds | Open a Trading Account We do not guarantee that we include all funds, but we certainly cover most UK-domiciled funds available through the most popular fund supermarkets. The funds are initially sorted into their Investment Association (IA) sectors, which we then combine to form our own Saltydog Groups. The grouping is determined by the historic volatility of the sectors. The least volatile sectors are in the “Safe Haven” group. Then there is the “Slow Ahead” group, followed by “Steady As She Goes”, and finally the two “Full Steam Ahead” groups. We report on the Specialist sectors separately. These groups can be used to help manage the overall volatility of a balanced portfolio. As momentum investors, we focus on identifying market trends by analysing the relative performance of the sectors. We believe that these reflect the underlying macroeconomic conditions around the world. The best and worst-performing funds in 2024

Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis Because our primary focus is on sectors, and we only ever look at the leading funds, it is easy to lose sight of the variance in performance of the funds within each sector. We have gone through our analysis for last year and picked out the best and worst fund for each sector, the results are shown in the table below.