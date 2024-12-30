A dozen funds tipped to bounce back in 2025

Gresham House Energy Storage Peel Hunt analyst Markuz Jaffe is sticking with Gresham House Energy Storage Ord (LSE:GRID) despite its shares slumping almost 70% in the past 18 months against a backdrop of declining revenues for battery storage assets in the UK market. “Despite having outlined the pathway to dividend resumption, which we think is a key catalyst to a re-rating, GRID continues to have the worst one-, three- and five-year share price total returns of its battery storage specialist peer group,” says Jaffe. “We see scope for the GRID share price to recover further during 2025 as the company executes on the various milestones laid out at as part of its three-year plan.” Watch our video: is 2025 the year to invest in cheap UK trusts? Greencoat UK Wind EQ Investors investment manager Andrew Rees first bought shares in Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) when it launched in 2013. “The benefit for shareholders is that the expected return is uncorrelated to equity markets while providing a high and rising income,” he says. Since inception, its shares have generally traded at a premium to net asset value, but today stand at a discount of -20.4%. “With the volatility in gilt yields and uncertain outlook for inflation, the current share price makes this a compelling investment case,” he says. Chrysalis Investments One trust whose share price has been recovering but still has some way to go is Chrysalis Investments Limited Ord (LSE:CHRY). “From its launch in April 2018, the growth capital trust had a spectacular start, but a wide discount emerged as interest rates rose and investors turned against unprofitable and cash-consumptive companies,” says James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData. With the portfolio increasingly mature, realisations are happening. Carthew points to “impressive gains” on Graphcore and Featurespace. One of its largest holdings, Klarna, recently filed for an IPO in the US. Carthew notes: “The proceeds from this should allow Chrysalis to meet its goal of returning £100 million to shareholders and free up sufficient capital to fund new investments.” US activist looks to oust boards at seven investment trusts BH Macro Hassan Raza, portfolio manager at CG Asset Management, continues to back BH Macro GBP Ord (LSE:BHMG), the global macro hedge fund strategy that has been a holding in Capital Gearing Ord (LSE:CGT) since around March. Raza says: “It faced a one-two punch in 2023: disappointing NAV performance [-2%] and the discount blowing out to -18%. “However, it has an excellent track record as a diversifier. We share a similar macroeconomic perspective as BH Macro’s management team and value its ability to land a solid counterpunch when volatility rises.”

