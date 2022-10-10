The best and worst performing funds in Q3 2022

Saltydog Investor runs through the performance charts for the third quarter of the year, but doesn't find many winners.

This year did not get off to a great start. After three months nearly all the Investment Association sectors were showing losses and the worst, European Smaller Companies, was down 13.3%. UK Smaller Companies had only done marginally better, losing 13.1%. The only sectors that went up were Short Term Money Market, UK Direct Property, Infrastructure, and Latin America.

The second quarter was much the same. The worst sector was UK Gilts, which went down by 20%, and the Latin America sector, which had gone up by 26% in the first quarter, fell by 17%. Only four sectors went up, Short Term Money Market, Standard Money Market, UK Direct Property and China/Greater China.

In July there was a dramatic improvement. China/Greater China went down by 8.4% and UK Direct Property had its first loss-making month of the year, but almost all the other sectors went up. The best-performing sector was North American Smaller Companies, which made 10%.

August was not so good and in September nearly all the sectors fell again. Some of the losses were significant: UK Index-Linked Gilts went down by 16%, while UK Gilts and UK Smaller Companies fell by 9%.

Overall, it was a mixed third quarter. The Money Markets, American, Japanese, Technology, Thematic, and Global & Global Emerging Market Bonds sectors made gains, but the UK Bond, UK Equity, Mixed Investment, European, and Chinese sectors struggled.

Our main focus is on trying to identify which sectors have positive momentum, and then highlighting the best performing funds in those sectors. Because we only ever look at the leading funds, it is easy to lose sight of the variance in performance of the funds within each sector. We have gone through our analysis for the last three months and picked out the best and worst fund for each sector, the results are shown in the table below.