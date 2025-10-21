The bond funds the pros are buying as interest rates fall

Although the Bank of England held interest rates steady at 4% following the most recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting last month, the path of direction looks clear. The Bank has cut rates five times since August last year and the mutterings from within is that more will follow if inflation remains persistently high. Indeed, two members of the MPC voted to cut rates to 3.75% at that last meeting. Invest with ii: Investing in Bonds | Free Regular Investing | Open a SIPP Across the pond, the Federal Reserve, facing huge pressure from President Donald Trump, recently cut short-term rates to a target range of 4% to 4.25%. Analysts expect roughly 75 basis points of cuts in the US by mid-2026 and one to two more 25-basis-point reductions in the UK. The rate-cutting cycle in the eurozone, with rates at 2.15%, is already considered complete. Bond investors are keeping a keen eye on interest rate policy. “Falling interest rates make bond investing more attractive,” notes Madhushree Agarwal, portfolio manager on the multi-manager team at Nedgroup Investments. “This is primarily due to the inverse relationship between bond prices and yields - as yields fall, bond prices rise, creating the potential for capital gains in addition to income.” But there’s more to it than just mechanics. Rate cuts typically occur when central banks are trying to manage downside economic risks - such as softening labour markets or slowing growth. “In such uncertain environments, having exposure to bonds (also called fixed income) can offer a more stable return profile and help diversify equity risk. Bonds can act as a ballast in portfolios,” explains Agarwal. Bonds with short lifespans more impacted by interest rate changes Nick Gait, investment director at Tideway Wealth, however, believes the relationship is even more nuanced. “Unexpected cuts in interest rates typically provide a short-term boost to fixed-income returns, particularly for funds invested at the shorter end of the yield curve where returns are more closely linked to policy rates,” he said. “Any short-term gains from unexpected rate movements, however, come at a cost: lower yields today mean a reduced forward-looking return profile. This is why bonds were seen as relatively unattractive before 2022, when base rates across developed markets were at historic lows.” Interest rates held as inflation threat persists

Funds and trusts four pros are buying and selling: Q4 2025 At the longer end of the yield curve, Gait said bond prices are less influenced by base rate moves and more driven by inflation expectations. Persistent inflation leads investors to demand higher returns to protect their purchasing power over time. The most important metric to look at is “duration”, which will be shown on a bond fund factsheet. Duration measures the sensitivity of individual bonds to changes in interest rates. Fiscal credibility in focus for UK bonds In the UK specifically, fiscal credibility is also in focus, notes Gait. He adds: “Concerns around government spending and weak growth have made investors more cautious, pushing up the compensation they require to hold gilts. Supply-demand post quantitative easing is also more of an issue. There are not necessarily the natural buyers out there.” Philip Matthews, fund manager at Wise Funds, said that investors need to be aware that bond markets are already pricing in significant monetary easing. “With short-term expectations for cuts already high, the balance of risks lies in how inflation evolves and whether central banks can credibly maintain policy flexibility,” he said. “Corporate bonds remain supported by resilient fundamentals. Companies, consumers, and banks are financially healthy, defaults are contained, and earnings have held up well. Building a ‘gilt ladder’ – everything you need to know

Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis Matthews, however, notes that concerns about sticky inflation and long-term debt sustainability warrant caution, but points out that yields on offer for bonds still point to good total returns in the coming years.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.