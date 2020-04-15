C-19 update: two stocks surge 65% and 74%

On a day when companies exposed to the UK economy were rocked by more market turbulence, a 65% jump in share price at Connect Group (LSE:CNCT) should soften the blow for some investors.

The company, which is better known as the owner of Smiths News, achieved the surge after pulling off an equally impressive feat in the current market conditions — an M&A deal.

The proposed sale of freight distribution division Tuffnells for £15 million is hugely significant for the £60 million company, as it eliminates a significant drag on the group's profitability and cash flow.

That should improve the ability of the news wholesale operation to manage current Covid-19 uncertainty, particularly with no distraction of a turnaround plan for loss-making Tuffnells.

In particular, it should allow the group to refinance debt facilities on more advantageous terms than would have been possible with Tuffnells still part of the group. The Sheffield-based freight business, which only became part of Connect in 2014, is being acquired by investors brought together by a specialist restructuring advisory firm.

Connect also revealed today that newspaper sales were 20-25% lower for the first two weeks of the lockdown, with 10% of the retailers it supplies, including high street and travel outlets, temporarily closed.

The postponement of the UEFA 2020 football championships has also meant the loss of revenues from sticker albums and other merchandise.

However, at midday Connect shares were still trading 30% higher at 23.75p, with investors clearly pleased to hear that “the operations and business model of Smiths News should be able to accommodate a relatively high degree of variability in demand while remaining profitable and cash generative.”

The group, which was spun out of WH Smith (LSE:SMWH) in 2006, had fallen to as low as 13p in mid-March from 31p a month earlier.