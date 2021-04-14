Car stocks that stand to gain as lockdown eases

As the world starts to move away from the coronavirus lockdowns, opportunities continue to crop up among motor manufacturers. This is admittedly an industry in flux, as drivers switch from diesels and petrol-driven vehicles to electrics or hybrids, but there is pent-up demand from drivers who were unable or unwilling to visit showrooms until vaccinations started to get on top of the pandemic.

Many consumers in the US will be particularly flush with cash after receiving Covid-19 stimulus cheques from the government. These cheques have been issued irrespective of need: those who have come through the pandemic relatively unscathed will be looking for high-ticket items to spend their windfall on.

So vehicle makers with a strong US presence are potentially attractive, and American Depository Receipts (ADRs), which are the equivalent of shares, offer a dollar-based way into two well-known Japanese marques.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has brands including Toyota, Lexus and Daihatsu. It also has a finance arm that supports vehicle leasing. It has proved to be a decent investment over the past five years, rising from $100 (£72.46) to peak at $160 in January, before coming off the boil. At $156 it offers a yield of 2.75%, which is pretty good for the sector.