City of London on track for 56th consecutive year of dividend growth

The UK equity income investment trust’s exposure to miners, oil and banks has been paying off.

City of London (LSE:CTY), which has a formidable reputation as an income-producing investment trust, has lately seen its performance boosted by its exposure to miners, oils and banks. Today (18 February), the trust reported in its half-yearly results to 31 December 2021 that it had outperformed the FTSE All-Share index in terms of its net asset value (NAV) return. Its NAV was up 6.9% over the six-month period versus 6.5% for the index. Its NAV performance was also ahead of the average rival as the Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) UK Equity Income sector returned 6%. 11 investment trusts to earn £10,000 income in 2022

12 funds for the £10,000 income challenge in 2022 City of London’s share price, however, fell short of the index. It was up 3.5%, hindered by the trust moving from a small premium to a small discount over the period. The same trend has played out over one year. Its NAV return, of 20.1%, is ahead of the FTSE All-Share index gain of 18.3%. Its share price return is lower, up 11.8%. Over three and five years, however, both the NAV return and share price return have underperformed the index. The trust is a member of interactive investor's Super 60 list.