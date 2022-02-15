Fund and trust ideas to income-boost portfolios to beat inflation

Four types of funds yield 5% plus. Cherry Reynard runs through the options, risks and potential rewards.

The capital growth conundrum In recent years equity income has been a dismal strategy. Investors have had to watch their investment trail the wider market. The technology shares that led markets higher don’t tend to pay dividends, so haven’t been an option for equity income fund managers. The average fund in the Investment Association’s global equity income sector has lagged the average fund in the global sector by over 16% over the past five years. At a time of rising inflation, investors need their capital to grow, or risk it losing its purchasing power over time. The Bank of England estimates that inflation may peak at over 7% this year. Investors need to be reassured that their income strategy doesn’t provide income at the expense of long-term growth. Nevertheless, a changing interest rate environment may bring better times for income investors. Dr Ian Mortimer, portfolio manager on the Guinness Global Equity Income fund, says: “Dividends appear to be coming back into favour. We have seen returns driven by multiple expansion in 2020, then by earnings growth in 2021. “In 2022, earnings growth is likely to be more muted amid rising rates and slower economic growth, while prospects for multiple expansion appear low – so the dividend part of total return may become a greater proportion of (likely modest) total returns in 2022. The generally more reliable nature of dividends (compared to earnings) may also be seen more favourably.” Nick Train: The Richard Hunter Interview Podcast

Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to five people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more Moore adds: “Some traditional companies are producing such strong cash flows, it’s harder and harder for people with a growth bias to ignore them. The old-fashioned concept of a yield actually means something…. people have ignored perfectly solid businesses with strong cash flows. That’s what set the change. Not many fund managers have maintained the discipline of looking at a company’s cash flows, but it is coming back.” Gary Potter, joint head of the multi-manager people team at BMO GAM, agrees that income strategies may stand a better chance of growing capital in today’s environment: He says: “We are seeing higher inflation and a higher level of yields. Income strategies are a very good way of building wealth. Looking at total returns over 25 years, 70% comes from income. This has been almost completely forgotten by the market. “If an investor starts with a 4.5% to 5% yield, it is a significant boost, particularly in years where capital returns aren’t exciting. We’ve had the exciting years. Equity income is the most underrated, under-appreciated sector out there.” It is worth noting that many of the ‘lockdown winners’ – Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), Zoom Technologies (TSX:ZOMD), Meta (NASDAQ:FB) – have seen their share prices slump so far in 2022. However, investors shouldn’t mistake income stocks for deep value. Carthew points out: “In this inflationary environment, if you’re not a decent company and can’t pass through price rises, you’re going to be in trouble. Quality is important. Investors can’t simply buy anything on a big yield.” For some of the bond strategies, income growth is not assured. Overall, the outlook looks bleak for bonds, with inflation at high levels and interest rates rising. Infrastructure or other property strategies may offer more protection against rising rates because their cash flows are index-linked. It has been a tough time for those who need an income from their investments, but the market is shifting to favour an income approach. At a time when markets may deliver little in the way of capital growth, a regular income can be reassuring. With some discernment, a reliable 5% income is achievable.