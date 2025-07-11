Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 11 July 2025
We reveal the biggest investment trust discount changes over the past week.
11th July 2025 10:04
by Sam Benstead from interactive investor
Share on
Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).
However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week.
In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.
Two investment trusts investing in high-growth public and private shares made the Discount Delver list this week.
They were Seraphim Space Investment Trust, which invests in businesses involved in space, such as satellite and computing companies; and Augmentum Fintech, which invests in early stage businesses in the financial services sector.
They now trade on -21.6% and -40.4% discounts respectively, with the discounts widening 4.4 percentage points and 2.3 percentage points over the past week.
- Terry Smith blames these two factors for underperformance
- Investors retreat from US funds, but could soon return
It is common to see trusts that invest in private assets on the Discount Delver list. This is because the trusts themselves put a value on their unlisted positions, but the market often thinks they should be valued differently. This generally leads to wide discounts during difficult periods for the investment theme, but can also lead to premiums when there’s a lot of demand for the shares.
Fidelity European Trust made an interesting appearance on the Delver list this week. It’s managed by the same team that runs the Super 60-rated Fidelity European fund and has been a strong long-term performer. Bargain-seekers may be attracted to the discount, currently at -4.5%, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than last week.
It looks for quality European stocks that can keep growing their dividends. Top stocks include ASML, Novo Nordisk and Nestle.
Two trusts investing in UK shares made the list: Shires Income and Aberforth Geared Value & Income.
They are UK Equity Income and UK Smaller Companies investment trusts, respectively.
- Ian Cowie: why I’m bullish on prospects for this area
- Why I voted against Scottish Mortgage’s dividend payment
The rest of the list was populated by more niche investment trusts. For example, Manchester & London is a technology-focused investment trust with an extraordinary 36.5% invested in Nvidia and 27% in Microsoft. It’s now on a -14.6% discount.
Geiger Counter also appears on the list. It invests in uranium and nuclear power shares and is now on a -9.3% discount.
Meanwhile, Weiss Korea Opportunity, Supermarket Income Reit and Gore Street Energy Storage round off the list.
|Investment trust
|AIC sector
|Current discount
|Change in discount (%)*
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
|Growth Capital
|-21.6
|-4.4
|Shires Income Ord (LSE:SHRS)
|UK Equity Income
|-3.9
|-3.4
|Geiger Counter Ord (LSE:GCL)
|Commodities & Natural Resources
|-9.3
|-3.2
|Manchester & London Ord (LSE:MNL)
|Global
|-14.6
|-3.2
|Aberforth Geared Value & Income Ord (LSE:AGVI)
|UK Smaller Companies
|-17.8
|-3.0
|Weiss Korea Opportunity Ord (LSE:WKOF)
|Country Specialist
|-9.4
|-2.6
|Supermarket Income REIT Ord (LSE:SUPR)
|Property - UK Commercial
|-8.7
|-2.6
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Ord (LSE:GSF)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-39.1
|-2.5
|Fidelity European Trust Ord (LSE:FEV)
|Europe
|-4.5
|-2.3
|Augmentum Fintech Ord (LSE:AUGM)
|Financials & Financial Innovation
|-40.4
|-2.3
Source: Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 3 June 2025 to 10 July 2025.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.