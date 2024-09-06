Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 6 September 2024

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

It's been a quiet week overall for investment trust discounts, with Baker Steel Resources (LSE:BSRT) topping the table with a small discount move from -32.8% to -36.6%.

In second place is Pershing Square Holdings (LSE:PSH), managed by star investor Bill Ackman, who oversees a concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks. Performance has been impressive, but the trust is consistently on a wide discount, currently -30.3%.

A number of adventurous approaches make this week’s table, including Schiehallion Fund (LSE:MNTN) and VietNam Holding (LSE:VNH), which were the third and fourth biggest discount movers of the past week.

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 29 August 2024 to close of trading 5 September 2024.