Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 9 August 2024
We reveal the biggest investment trust discount changes over the past week.
9th August 2024 10:05
by Sam Benstead from interactive investor
Share on
Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).
However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.
In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.
One of the best-performing investment trusts of the past 20 years was at the top of this week’s Discount Delver list: HgCapital Trust.
Moving from a 4.5% premium to a -4.7% discount, this trust invests in private software companies which often provide critical business tools, such as human resources or accounting software. The £2.4 billion trust’s shares are up 17% this year despite the recent pullback.
- Is inflation beaten? The impact on stocks and bonds explained
- Bond Watch: US economy scare boosts bonds
Four other private equity trusts made the list: Partners Group Private Equity, JZ Capital Partners, Apax Global Alpha and Pantheon International. These trusts are on far wider discounts than HgCapital, at between -30% and -40%, reflecting investor worry that their underlying investments are overvalued as a result of higher interest rates.
Another wide discount, increasing by eight percentage points last week, is on North Atlantic Smaller Companies, which is now on a -30% discount. It invests globally in smaller shares, as well as third-party funds, and was caught up in the equity market turbulence last week, as investors fretted about a slowing US economy.
BlackRock Latin American, RTW Biotech Opportunities, Crystal Amber and JLEN Environmental Assets Group complete the Discount Delver list, with discount moves of between seven and five percentage points.
The largest discount here is on JLEN, at nearly -21%. Similar to private equity trusts, it's unlisted energy assets, such as solar and wind farms, are valued by the investment trust rather than stock market investors. This means that there can be doubts over the true worth of the assets, which can lead to discounts appearing on the trust's shares.
|Group/Investment
|Association of Investment Companies (AIC) Sector
|Current discount (%)
|Discount change (%)*
|HgCapital Trust (LSE:HGT)
|Private Equity
|-4.72
|-9.17
|North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LSE:NAS)
|Global Smaller Companies
|-29.78
|-8.02
|BlackRock Latin American (LSE:BRLA)
|Latin America
|-12.12
|-7.13
|RTW Biotech Opportunities (LSE:RTW)
|Biotechnology & Healthcare
|-18.97
|-6.67
|Partners Group Private Equity (LSE:PEY)
|Private Equity
|-29.42
|-6.26
|JZ Capital Partners (LSE:JZCP)
|Private Equity
|-39.39
|-6.18
|Apax Global Alpha (LSE:APAX)
|Private Equity
|-33.73
|-6.14
|Crystal Amber (LSE:CRS)
|UK Smaller Companies
|-14.72
|-5.99
|Pantheon International (LSE:PIN)
|Private Equity
|-38.54
|-5.80
|JLEN Environmental Assets (LSE:JLEN)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-20.65
|-5.27
Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 1 August to close of trading 8 August 2024.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.