Eight easy ways to boost your ISA returns

Faith Glasgow reveals how you can get more from your stocks and shares ISA.

It’s always worth ensuring that your ISA investments are working as hard for you as possible – but never more so than when actual investment returns are thin on the ground, as they have been over the past year and may well be in the coming months.

To put the extent of the challenge facing investors over the past 12 months, figures from Morningstar found that of the 794 funds in its dataset of UK-domiciled rated funds, only 134 – around 13% – achieved any positive growth at all in 2022, with just 21 pushing into double-digit returns.

It’s just the kind of situation where informed ISA management can help minimise the risk of further losses and pave the way for your investments to deliver their full potential, as and when markets eventually pick up.

So, whether you’re looking at the state of previous years’ ISAs or contemplating a new investment before the tax year ends, what can you do to boost your portfolio returns over the longer term?

1) Regular investing

In choppy markets, investing a lump sum can be a high-risk strategy, given the chance of further falls in coming weeks or months. Instead, why not put as much as you can afford into your ISA as cash and then set up a regular savings plan to drip-feed it into your chosen funds over time?

The big advantage of regular investing in this context is that you benefit from so-called pound-cost averaging.

Your money goes into the market each month come rain or shine, so you don’t have to make difficult decisions about it. In the ‘down’ months, it buys more investment units and in the ‘up’ months it buys fewer; but over a set period of volatility, pound-cost averaging means you’re likely to pay less per unit on average (and therefore own more units) than if you’d invested a lump sum at the start.

2) Be a contrarian

You may not feel comfortable about buying “when there’s blood on the streets”, as financier Nathan Rothschild advised. But if you are investing for the long term and have cash sitting in your ISA, the cleverest time to use some of it is when falling markets have brought prices down significantly for your favourite high-quality funds or stocks.

3) Don’t hold too much cash

Cash has a valid role in any ISA, for example in situations such as the two above. You may well want to keep some cash as a ‘war chest’ to invest when prices are low, or just to diversify your assets.

But remember that if it’s not actually in the stock market, that money isn’t working for you. It may earn some interest, but it’s losing real value in the face of much higher inflation.

It makes more sense to look at all your assets holistically and keep a separate cash cushion in an easy access account for domestic emergencies or treats. That way, you can make the most of your tax-free investment opportunities.

4) Reinvest everything

If you don’t actually need to take an income from your investment, then please, please don’t. Instead, opt to have any earnings automatically reinvested (this is what will happen if you select accumulation class fund units).

Dividend reinvestment over the long term makes an enormous difference to the performance of your investments, because those reinvested dividends are used to buy additional units or shares, which themselves then produce dividends that can be ploughed back in, and so on.

For example, £10,000 invested in a FTSE 100 tracker at the start of 1986 would be worth £53,400 by the end of 2020 if dividends had been withdrawn. If they had been reinvested, however, it would be worth a meaty £196,000.

That’s the power of compounding. It becomes increasingly significantly as your investment grows over time, so it’s a really big deal if you want your ISA to be a significant element in, say, your retirement plans (or any other long-term goals).