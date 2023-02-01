Should you prioritise pension or ISA saving?

Faith Glasgow unpacks the difference between pension and ISA investing and which might be more suitable for you.

First things first: both ISAs and personal pensions such as SIPPs are simply tax wrappers that protect your money from the taxman, rather than investments themselves.

Within a stocks and shares ISA on an investment platform such as interactive investor, you can hold a vast choice of investments including stocks and shares, funds, investment trusts and bonds; the same is true of most SIPPs, although personal pensions from insurance companies typically offer a more limited range of investment options.

So, the question we are looking at here is not about investment choice or performance; it’s about the tax conditions of each wrapper and which is best suited to your circumstances.

Tax-free growth

In both ISAs and pensions, your investment grows completely free of income or capital gains tax, so neither offers an inherent advantage.

Allowances

You can put up to £20,000 into an ISA each tax year; that can be split across a range of different types of ISA if you wish, but stocks and shares ISAs offer the most obvious comparison with personal pensions.

The annual contribution limit for pensions is considerably higher, at £40,000 – although if you have already started to take taxable income from a pension (not necessarily the one you’re contributing to), that limit is automatically cut to just £4,000.

There is also the lifetime pension allowance (LTA), fixed at £1,073,000 until 2026, to be aware of. That might sound like a very large sum, but it could potentially affect a broad swathe of investors: Royal London calculated in 2019 that more than a million people could be at risk of breaching it by retirement.

Higher earners with large pension pots where investment growth could push above the LTA could be better off making use of their ISA allowances as a priority (and arguably also considering other tax-efficient investments such as venture capital trusts).

Tax on contributions and withdrawals

This is one of the key differences between the two wrappers. Any contributions you make into an ISA come from taxed income, and the tax break comes at the end of the investment: when you withdraw your cash down the line there is no further income or capital gains tax to pay.

In contrast, pension contributions get immediate tax relief, which boosts your pension pot. If you’re a basic-rate taxpayer you’ll automatically get an extra 20% boost on your contributions, meaning it only costs £80 to pay £100 into your pension.

If you’re a higher-rate taxpayer, the rules are even more generous. Workplace pensions are usually topped up automatically by 40%, meaning it only costs £60 to pay £100 into your pension. In contrast, private pension contributions are boosted by 20% automatically and the remaining 20% is paid back as a tax rebate. You will need to fill in a tax return or write to HMRC setting out your pension contributions.

Even if you don’t earn at all or pay any tax, you can put up to £2,880 a year into a stakeholder pension and the government will give you an additional 20% relief to top it up to £3,600.

Better still, when you come to make use of your pension, you can take the first 25% tax-free; the remainder is taxable in the same way as other income, but you may well have moved into a lower tax bracket at retirement.

Pensions win out over ISAs for long-term investors, all other things being equal, because the up front tax relief means there’s more money actually invested across the decades.

To put that into context, a monthly contribution of £100 of taxed income into an ISA investment growing at 6% a year would be worth £98,000 after 30 years. In a pension, the £100 would be topped up to £125 a month for a basic-rate taxpayer and would have grown to £122,400 over that period.

They also make more sense for higher-rate taxpayers because the tax relief is a bigger deal. A higher-rate taxpayer making a £100 monthly contribution from taxed income would receive tax relief worth an extra £67 each month and their pot would be worth £163,500 after 30 years.