ISA tips: around the world in eight funds  and trusts

Invest your ISA in different global regions with these fund ideas from our experts.

From the comfort of their home, British investors can take stakes in companies from every corner of the world, from India to America, to China and beyond.

Investing internationally to diversify a portfolio away from UK shares is extremely important, as different financial markets can deliver markedly different returns and come with different risk profiles.

For example, the FTSE 100 has taken nearly five years to reach a new record high, while America's S&P 500 index is up about 50% over the same period.

Interactive investor takes you around the world in eight funds, giving investment ideas from our expert fund pickers as the 5 April ISA deadline approaches.

The focus is on smaller company funds, as they provide the most authentic access to a region/country’s economy than larger companies, where the profits are more likely to come from abroad.

All funds are members of interactive investor’s Super 60 or ACE 40 investment ideas, compiled by head of funds research Dzmitry Lipski.

UK: Henderson Smaller Companies

Smaller British companies – which are more sensitive to the domestic economy than larger firms – underperformed larger companies in 2022 as giant energy and mining stocks led the charts.

The FTSE 250 index fell 20% last year, while the FTSE 100 index was flat. This year, both indices have risen around 5%, but the FTSE 250 is still around 15% below its all-time high set in 2021, while the FTSE 100 is setting new records.

But as the interest rate-hiking cycle from the Bank of England reaches its end, opening the way for interest rate cuts to spur economic growth, smaller companies could rebound.

The Henderson Smaller Companies (LSE:HSL) investment trust, managed by Neil Hermon since 2002, is one of interactive investor’s top picks for UK smaller companies. It has outperformed the Numis Smaller Companies index in all but three years since Hermon has been in charge, returning 613% versus 520% for its benchmark.

It looks for quality growth companies but will only invest at a reasonable price. It currently yields 2.7% and trades at an 11% discount. Its biggest investment sectors are industrials, consumer discretionary and financials.

Europe – Man GLG Continental European Growth

Europe has fewer well-known “growth” shares than the US, but investors can still find exciting companies there, as long as they are ready to look outside the technology sector.

Super 60-member Man GLG Continental European Growth includes luxury fashion group LVMH, diabetes medicine firm Novo Nordisk, and beauty giant L’Oreal among its top holdings.

Over the past decade it has returned 238% compared with 144% for its benchmark, the FTSE World Europe ex UK index. It has just 6% invested in tech, while more than half is in consumers staples, and healthcare and medical equipment, making it a very different fund to US or global trackers.

Japan – Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Investing in smaller Japanese companies, this investment trust has an excellent long-term track record but has underperformed recently due to its bias for fast-growing rather than mature businesses.

Over 10 years, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LSE:BGS) has returned 254% compared with 144% for its benchmark, the MSCI Japan Small Cap index. However, over the past two years shares have fallen 36% versus a 4% drop for its benchmark.

This trust invests in Japanese shares that most investors won’t have heard of due to its small company focus. Therefore it’s a fantastic way of making a bet on the Japanese economy and innovation within it.

Its top stocks are Snow Peak, an outdoor clothes maker, Shoei, which makes motorbike helmets, and RakSul, a software company. The trust is a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 list.