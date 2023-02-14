ISA tips: around the world in eight funds  and trusts

Invest your ISA in different global regions with these fund ideas from our experts.

Global – abrdn Global Smaller Companies For investors looking to own smaller companies globally, picked out by a fund manager, then Super 60 member abrdn Global Smaller Companies fund could be a strong option. Managed by Kirsty Desson, the £1.1 billion fund contains 45 stocks, with 40% invested in the US, followed by 7.3% in Australia and 6.6% in Japan. Its biggest sector positions are in information technology (26.4%), industrials (23.3%) and consumer discretionary (15.2%). The fund aims to identify companies that exhibit a range of high-quality characteristics, operate in growing markets and display positive business momentum. Lipski said: “The process uses the group's proprietary quantitative tool, ‘the matrix’, which ranks over 6,000 companies on a variety of quality, growth, momentum and valuation factors. “Fundamental research by the team targets higher-scoring names and focuses on identifying sustainable growth characteristics and management capability.” This means the fund has a clear bias towards growth and earnings momentum, with limited exposure to more cyclical sectors and an overweight to tech stocks, notes Lipski. Emerging markets – JPMorgan Emerging Markets While investors can focus on a single emerging market, such as China or India, taking a more broad approach could be beneficial as it reduces single-country risk. Super 60-rated JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LSE:JMG) investment trust is one option. China is its biggest position, at 24.4% of the portfolio, followed by India (21.2%) and Taiwan (12.4%). Its biggest sector bets are financials, information technology and consumer staples Lipksi said: “This is one of the largest global emerging market trusts and has been managed by the experienced emerging markets investor Austin Forey since 1994. More recently, Forey was joined by John Citron as a co-manager. “They favour well-managed companies at sensible prices and have a strong record in selecting mid- and larger-sized companies. The team takes a long-term approach and focuses on businesses that have attractive earnings, strong balance sheets, excess returns on capital, sustainable competitive advantages, an ability to grow market share and potential to generate significant shareholder value.” Overall, the strategy is typically focused towards the domestic consumption growth theme, and the portfolio tends to favour sectors such as financials and information technology. Fund/trust Ongoing charges figure (%) Yield (%) Size (£m) Investment sector abrdn Global Smaller Companies 1.04 0 1,160 Global Artemis US Smaller Companies 0.87 0 1,045 North American Smaller Companies Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon 0.66 0 498 Japanese Smaller Companies Fidelity China Special Situations 1.04 1.98 1,412 China/Greater China Pacific Assets Trust 1.13 0.51 433 Asia Pacific Henderson Smaller Companies 0.39 2.72 646 UK Smaller Companies JPMorgan Emerging Markets 0.9 1.14 1,367 Global Emerging Markets Man GLG Continental European Growth 0.9 0.47 928 Europe Excluding UK Source: FE FundInfo, data to 13 February 2022.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.