eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 14 October 2024

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 11 October 2024

Playtech

Software gaming company Playtech (LSE:PTEC) had a good summer – between June and September the stock rose around 60%. Part of that was company news – Flutter buying their Italian business Snaitech for €2.3 billion. But macro relevance is 79%, suggesting big picture stuff played a part too. eyeQ model value nearly doubled from around 430p in June to a local high of 839.27p at the end of September.

But that tailwind from macro has started to roll over. Model value is now down at 770.28p.

PTEC wants lower inflation and a well-behaved bond market. As inflation expectations have moved higher and nerves have risen ahead of the UK budget, the macro picture has started to weigh on the stock.

The good news is the stock price has already discounted some of those fears. Playtech sits 4.02% cheap to the overall macro environment. But this is an instance where waiting to see what macro conditions do next, is themost important thing to watch.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 11 October 2024

Blackrock

Last week, BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) posted strong earnings, reporting several eye-catching headlines. Assets under management surged to $11.5 trillion, the firm is expanding into private credit, plus it’s joining up with Microsoft to invest in data centres and energy infrastructure.

The firm is quite literally best-in-class. Bottom-up news remains unambiguously positive. Goldman just raised their price target to $1,118 (from $1,040).

The top-down view is slightly more cautious. eyeQ model value was around $920 at the end of last month but is back at $876 now. Why? The stock wants lower US inflation expectations which recently have been rising.

The divergence between Blackrock’s recent rally in the stock price and eyeQ model value means the stock sits 11.57% rich, and our machine has fired a bearish signal. Given strong company fundamentals this is probably less an immediate call to action, more a warning that these aren’t great levels to chase.