eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 29 September 2025

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 26 September 2025.

Future

Future (LSE:FUTR) is a media company better known for its many publications across a variety of industries - technology (TechRadar, Tom’sGuide, PC Gamer), lifestyle (Marie Claire, Homes & Gardens), wealth/finance (The Week, MoneyWeek). Historically, it was seen as a strong growth story as it acquired several competitors to become one of the UK’s largest digital publishers.

But, more recently, the stock has suffered as the market becomes sceptical about its reliance on digital ads and affiliate marketing in an AI-shifting world. Traditional equity analysts will have a better view on whether the company’s AI policy will ensure they turn the threat from artificial intelligence into a way to generate content or optimise advertising revenue.

But, from the macro perspective, the stock looks cheap. It sits about 14% cheap to the 741.94p macro fair value level. That is getting very close to triggering a buy signal. Watch this space.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 26 September 2025.

European big pharma

The two cheapest stocks from eyeQ’s international list are European drug companies. Both Roche Holding AG (SIX:ROG) and Sanofi SA (EURONEXT:SAN) sit around 5% below macro fair value.

The US has threatened - or in some cases, imposed - higher tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals. There are idiosyncratic stories at work - drug pipelines, etc - but that policy uncertainty is the main reason both stocks have struggled of late.

The macro picture may offer some solace. On eyeQ, model value has been trending lower for both Roche and Sanofi for months. But there are tentative signs that macro momentum has stopped falling and may be stabilising. That explains why both stocks now screen as cheap. The Sanofi fair value gap is modest relative to its own history. Of the two, Roche’s fair value gap looks more stretched.