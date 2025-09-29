eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 29 September 2025
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to generate actionable trading signals. Here, they highlight 10 UK shares and 10 overseas stocks either cheap or expensive given current macro conditions.
29th September 2025 09:13
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
Share on
“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).
A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.
All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.
Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
UK Top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|Future (LSE:FUTR)
|83
|741.94p
|-14.32%
|Jupiter Fund Management (LSE:JUP)
|76
|156.68p
|-11.91%
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG)
|84
|421.22p
|-10.35%
|Drax Group (LSE:DRX)
|70
|697.94p
|-1.3%
|Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN)
|65
|838.24p
|-0.81%
|Informa (LSE:INF)
|74
|887.13p
|1.65%
|GSK (LSE:GSK)
|67
|1394.71p
|6.14%
|Johnson Matthey (LSE:JMAT)
|80
|1836.01p
|7.23%
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|66
|75.49p
|9.05%
|Frasers Group (LSE:FRAS)
|68
|648.25p
|9.9%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 26 September 2025.
Future
But, more recently, the stock has suffered as the market becomes sceptical about its reliance on digital ads and affiliate marketing in an AI-shifting world. Traditional equity analysts will have a better view on whether the company’s AI policy will ensure they turn the threat from artificial intelligence into a way to generate content or optimise advertising revenue.
But, from the macro perspective, the stock looks cheap. It sits about 14% cheap to the 741.94p macro fair value level. That is getting very close to triggering a buy signal. Watch this space.
International top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|Roche Holding AG (SIX:ROG)
|66
|267.30
|-5.44%
|Sanofi SA (EURONEXT:SAN)
|75
|82.44
|-5.26%
|NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
|70
|186.91
|-4.89%
|L'Oreal SA (EURONEXT:OR)
|79
|382.96
|-4.38%
|Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE)
|78
|69.42
|-0.16%
|Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)
|83
|11.03p
|4.23%
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD)
|76
|149.83
|6.04%
|Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EURONEXT:MC)
|66
|469.24
|9.01%
|Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
|67
|222.42
|9.78%
|Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)
|66
|14.08
|20.41%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 26 September 2025.
European big pharma
The two cheapest stocks from eyeQ’s international list are European drug companies. Both Roche Holding AG (SIX:ROG) and Sanofi SA (EURONEXT:SAN) sit around 5% below macro fair value.
The US has threatened - or in some cases, imposed - higher tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals. There are idiosyncratic stories at work - drug pipelines, etc - but that policy uncertainty is the main reason both stocks have struggled of late.
The macro picture may offer some solace. On eyeQ, model value has been trending lower for both Roche and Sanofi for months. But there are tentative signs that macro momentum has stopped falling and may be stabilising. That explains why both stocks now screen as cheap. The Sanofi fair value gap is modest relative to its own history. Of the two, Roche’s fair value gap looks more stretched.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.