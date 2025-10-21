eyeQ: B&M share plunge – a green light for bulls?
Experts at eyeQ have used AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. Here’s what it makes of this accident-prone retailer.
21st October 2025 10:46
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
A B&M store in Port Talbot, Wales. Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images.
“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
B&M European Value Retail
Macro Relevance: 18%
Model Value: 229.36p
Fair Value Gap: -32.58% discount to model value
Data correct as at 21 October 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
The bad news keeps coming for discount retailer B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME). Two weeks after issuing a profit warning, yesterday the company cut its guidance still further after £7 million of overseas freight costs were not correctly accounted for. Aside from poor communication, the sense is the company is not on top of its finances, hence shares fell another 20% to an all-time low.
Macro is not the key driver of BME right now - a score of 18% for macro relevance means company news is more important than what the Bank of England does with base rates or what Chancellor Rachel Reeves does in next month’s Budget.
Even with that health warning, however, there are some interesting observations from the macro side of things.
Macro conditions have been deteriorating all year. eyeQ model value has fallen nearly 25% year-to-date, but it is showing tentative signs of bottoming out.
That’s because the stock has some strong defensive characteristics. Lower inflation, a weaker pound, and wider credit spreads would hurt a lot of stocks but are positives for BME. That makes it a good place to hide if the economy cools and markets go “risk off”.
Then there’s the valuation gap. The recent sell-off leaves it over 30% cheap to the broad macro environment. The second chart shows this is the cheapest BME has traded from a macro perspective in the last five years!
Low macro relevance precludes a bullish signal, but the fair value gap is more than enough to have triggered one otherwise.
Ideally, we’d get evidence that BME management can engineer a turnaround before there’s a definitive green light for bulls. But the macro picture suggests a lot of bad news is now in the price. Perhaps that’s why ii’s Daily Trading Flash article reveals that 90% of trades in BME yesterday morning were buys.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
