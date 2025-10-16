eyeQ: cheapest US Mag 7 stock triggers bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Amazon

Macro Relevance: 82%

Model Value: $232.09

Fair Value Gap: -7.66% discount to model value

Data correct as at 16 October 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) now sits around 7.5% cheap to macro conditions - sufficient to fire a new bullish signal.

There is a small health warning - eyeQ model value has fallen around 3% in the last month.

The retailer wants calm in financial markets and easy money conditions. And that’s changed somewhat with fear gauges such as VIX rising and key measures of market liquidity like credit spreads widening.

Essentially, the recent resurgence in trade war fears have created an environment where, after months of macro providing a tailwind, macro has become a bit of a drag.

But the good news is the stock has sold off even more aggressively than the slight shift in macro conditions warrants.

The current fair value gap is the cheapest since April when US President Donald Trump announced his first round of tariffs. If you believe in TACO - Trump Always Chickens Out - then the odds are we’ll get some kind of US-China accord later this month when the leaders meet in South Korea.

That could be the catalyst for macro conditions to calm down once again and then investors might want to take note of the fact that Amazon is currently the cheapest of the US Magnificent Seven stocks on eyeQ’s metrics.