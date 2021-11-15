23 investment trusts with 4% plus dividend yields

Included in the list are a relatively diverse range of trusts, spanning UK, global and Asian sectors.

Twenty-three investment trusts that invest primarily in equities have a dividend yield of 4% or higher, according to the latest data from investment trust analyst Stifel.

The highest yielding is Henderson Far East Income (LSE:HFEL), with a yield of 7.9%. There were also several other Asian-focused trusts on the list, including Invesco Asia (LSE:IAT), with a 4.5% yield; JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LSE:JAGI) yielding 4.3%, and Aberdeen Asian Income (LSE:AAIF) with a yield of 4.1%.

The second-highest yielding trust was BlackRock Latin American (LSE:BRLA), at 6.3%.

UK equity favourites were also on the list, including JPMorgan Claverhouse (LSE:JCH), Merchants Trust (LSE:MRCH) and City of London (LSE:CTY). The latter, a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 rated list, has a yield of 4.9%.

Several global equity trusts are also included on the list. Notably, this includes Murray International (LSE:MYI), another member of the Super 60 list, with a 4.8% yield.

Most trusts on the list are trading on a discount, meaning the share price is lower than the underlying value of the assets held by the trust.

However, some trusts are trading on a small premium. Schroder Income Growth (LSE:SCF) has the largest premium at 1%. The largest discount is Majedie Investments (LSE:MAJE) at 15%, followed by Value and Indexed Property Income (LSE:VIP) at 14% ,and Aberdeen Asian Income (LSE:AAIF) at 13%.

Stifel says that many of the trusts on the list are established go-tos for income investors. As a result, many drew on their revenue reserves to increase or maintain dividend payments during the dividend drought following the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the list includes plenty of investment trusts with yields of more than 4%, the universe of 23 is smaller compared with the previous data six months ago, when 25 trusts were included.

However, three years ago, only 13 trusts had a dividend yield of 4% or higher. At the time, share prices were riding high, pushing down yields.

Commenting on the data, Stifel notes: “For those investors prepared to take equity risk, the yields on these trusts may be attractive in the current low interest rate environment. Most of these trusts offer exposure to overseas markets, as an alternative to the UK. Many of them also have substantial dividend reserves, and have a good record of delivering annual dividend growth.”