20 best-performing funds since Junior ISA launched a decade ago

Parents who had the luck or foresight to pick one of the big winners have been handsomely rewarded.

The Junior ISA, a tax-efficient savings and investments wrapper for children, celebrated its 10th anniversary last week.

A Junior ISA is not just for contributions from parents, other family members such as grandparents, uncles and aunties, can also put money into the account. The Junior ISA itself is just a ‘wrapper’ protecting savings from tax.

There are two Junior ISA options: cash or stocks and shares. The rules allow mix and matching, and one of each can be opened.

However, parents tend to be overly cautious in favouring the cash version. The latest statistics show that in the 2018-19 tax year, money was put into 954,000 Junior ISAs, with 70% of those being cash ISAs and 30% stocks and shares ISAs.

As the money cannot be accessed until the child’s 18th birthday, parents risk being too cautious in favouring cash over stocks and shares. While there are no guarantees, history shows that this is an adequately long enough time period to ride out the peaks and troughs that are part of investing in the stock market.

Research from fund ratings agency FundCalibre reveals how parents who had the luck or foresight to pick one of the top 20 fund performers of the past decade have been handsomely rewarded.

The table below shows how much an initial investment of £3,600, which was the maximum contribution for a Junior ISA a decade ago, would have turned into. The current Junior ISA allowance is £9,000 a year.

Most - 17 of the top 20 performing funds - invest in the US or technology sectors.

Top of the class is Baillie Gifford American, which would have turned an initial investment of £3,600 into £36,284.

The second and third best-performing funds were Morgan Stanley US Growth (£35,410) and Fidelity Global Technology (£30,365).

Top 20 fund performers of past decade

Source: FE fundinfo. Total returns in sterling. Figures from 1 November 2011 to 19 October 2021. All figures are net of fees.



Overall, a total of 23 of the 57 sectors as defined by the Investment Association (IA) would have, on average, more than doubled the £3,600. Every single sector, from bonds and equities, to property, and even cash, increased in value.

The worst-performing sector over the past decade was Latin America, with the average fund returning just 1.1%. The two cash sectors returned 1.5% to 2.8%.

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre, says: “The Junior ISA is a great savings wrapper for children and really a no-brainer when it comes to investing for their future.

“What I can’t understand is why people are still opting to put the money into cash though. With interest rates so low for so long, this makes no sense whatsoever, especially as children have such a long investment time horizon.”

As well as the current low interest-rate backdrop another risk when it comes to cash is inflation, which slowly erodes its real value over time.

This is a problem savers and investors are having to think carefully about at the moment, given that inflation levels are expected to average 4% next year.

At interactive investor, the average Junior ISA value is £13,000. The most-held investments are Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), Fundsmith Equity and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity.