Five AIM share tips for 2025

This year’s five AIM recommendations are to some extent recovery buys.

Trading and share price performances have been poor over the past year or so. They have generally been able to remain profitable, albeit at lower levels, and they have a strong base from which to bounce back when economic conditions improve – assuming they do in 2025. Prices are correct as at 24 December.

Kinovo

64p

Kinovo (LSE:KINO) provides electrical, gas and building maintenance and compliance services to local authorities and housing associations. Historically, the focus has been London and the South East, but there has been expansion into neighbouring regions.

Kinovo was lumbered with problems relating to former subsidiary DCB that was sold to a company that went into administration. Guarantees provided at the time of the disposal meant that Kinovo had to finance the completion of contracts. This has masked the underlying growth in the core business and its strong cash generation.

The cash relating to DCB has been paid or provided for and that chapter is almost complete. Management can concentrate on the core operations. Lower margin work has been shed and the performance of the business is improving.

Three-year visible revenues total £175.2 million, and that is before any contribution from framework deals.

Interim revenues were slightly lower at £29.6 million, but full-year revenues are set to grow as delayed contracts commence. For example, a £12 million 18-month decarbonisation contract with Hackney did not start when expected. Adjusted interim pre-tax profit rose 10% to £2.9 million.

Like many labour-intensive businesses, Kinovo will be hit by the National Insurance rate rise. This is an estimated annualised cost increase of £400,000, some of which can be offset by efficiency improvements.

After the interims, Canaccord Genuity upgraded its full year pre-tax profit forecast by 3% to £6.8 million, with a further rise to £6.9 million next year after the additional costs. More importantly, net cash is forecast to rise from £1 million at the end of March 2025 to £7 million one year later.

Compliance requirements of the new Building Safety Act will provide opportunities for growth. The shares are trading on just over eight times prospective earnings, which reflects the past problems rather than potential.

Gooch & Housego

505.5p

Photonics products supplier Gooch & Housego (LSE:GHH) disappointed in 2024. Destocking hit parts of the business. Although the year-end order book was weaker at £104.5 million, there is an upward trend.

There are three divisions: industrial, aerospace and defence, and life sciences. Industrial remains the main revenue generator with strong demand for subsea data networks, but industrial laser business has been weaker. Lower-margin products are being outsourced to Asia and there is a focus on increasing sales of systems rather than individual components.

Aerospace and defence is still loss making. A non-core business has been sold and military and commercial demand is recovering. Life sciences is involved with medical lasers and diagnostics.

In the year to September 2024, revenues were 1% ahead at £136 million. There was a fall in industrial revenues, partly due to weak sales for semiconductor manufacturing, and this was offset by higher aerospace and defence, and life sciences revenues. Underlying pre-tax profit slipped 22% to £8.1 million.

Net debt was reduced from £20.9 million to £16 million at the end of September 2024. That was before the acquisition of Phoenix Optical, where £3.4 million was paid in cash and up to £3.35 million is payable based on performance in the three years to June 2027. Net debt is still expected to fall to £15 million by next September. Further bolt-on acquisitions are possible.

A recovery in pre-tax profit to £13.3 million is forecast for 2024-25, rising to £17.8 million next year. The share price has begun to recover, and the prospective multiple is 13, falling to 11 next year. That is a lower rating than in the past. Buy for recovery.

TPXimpact

43p

Digital transformation services provider TPXimpact Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:TPX) grew rapidly on the back of acquisitions, but this caused problems. A new management team has restructured and slimmed down the business and the number of sites it operates from.

Two-thirds of revenues come from central government with local government the other major customer base. TPXimpact has won high profile multi-year deals with His Majesty’s Land Registry and the Department of Education. Those are worth £76 million in total.

There will be more spending by the government on digitisation over the coming years, and TPXimpact is well-placed to take advantage.

In the year to March 2024, revenues increased from £69.7 million to £84.3 million, while underlying pre-tax profit improved from £800,000 to £1.8 million. Using fewer contractors has helped margins.

Pre-tax profit should improve to £5.5 million on flat revenues this year, despite the delays to contracts after the general election. Even with £800,000 of additional National Insurance costs next year, the 2025-26 pre-tax profit forecast is £7.3 million.

There is scope for continued improvement in margins, with a management target for EBITDA margins of 10-12%, and the lower level is achievable by 2025-26. There is potential for significant growth in revenues from winning more large government contracts.

The shares are trading on less than 10 times prospective earnings, falling to eight next year. TPXimpact is undervalued with potential for a re-rating.