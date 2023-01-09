Five key takeaways from how funds and trusts performed in 2022

Kyle Caldwell examines the key trends that played out and lessons learnt for fund and trust investors in 2022.

The year 2022 will go down in the history books as one that many investors will want to forget. The change in the macroeconomic backdrop and a tightening of monetary policy caused havoc for stock markets, and by extension the performance of funds and investment trusts.

Below, is a run-through of five trends that played out for fund and trust investors.

Fund sector returns show importance of long-term focus

Most funds lost money in 2022, with only six out of 58 fund sectors making a positive return. Just two produced returns ahead of inflation: commodity/natural resources and Latin America, with respective returns of 18.8% and 16.4%.

At such times, it is worth remembering that investing requires patience and a long-term focus. For funds, the rule of thumb is that investors should be willing to invest for at least five years to ride out the ebbs and flows that are par for the course of investing in the stock market.

On a five-year view, the picture is rosier, as 49 fund sectors have made a positive return. Of those 49 sectors, 12 have made returns above 20%, with technology, US and healthcare funds leading the way with returns of 65.3%, 61.6% and 61%. Over this period the average global equity fund has returned 38.7%.

While it doesn’t sound very exciting, maintaining a balanced and well-diversified portfolio is the best way to ride out short-term market falls.

Investment styles go in and out of fashion

Interest rate rises in an attempt to tame inflation caused growth shares, particularly technology companies, to fall out of favour in 2022. Rising interest rates devalue the future earning expectations of growth stocks. As a result, valuations cool and the share prices re-price.

Having enjoyed the tailwind of loose monetary policy for more than a decade, in the form of record low interest rates, the more challenging backdrop for growth funds and investment trusts has not gone unnoticed by investors. In response, growth mandates have become less popular among interactive investor customers.

In particular, several funds and investment trusts managed by Baillie Gifford have seen declines in both performance and popularity. Baillie Gifford, for example, looks to invest in the growth winners of the future.

Investors have instead been turning to dividend-paying strategies to receive some ‘jam today’, which is being prioritised over the prospect of ‘jam tomorrow’.

The key thing to bear in mind with investment styles is that they do go in and out of fashion. To reduce the risk of being overly exposed to an investment style, it makes sense to choose funds that invest differently.

Limit exposure to specialist funds

When looking at the overall best and worst fund performers of 2022, specialist funds dominate. In particular, it was the second successive strong year of performance for energy funds, with TB Guinness Global Energy and Schroder ISF Global Energy returning 49.9% and 48.6%.

However, care needs to be taken with specialist funds as their performance blows hotter and colder than mainstream funds with broader remits. For instance, the two funds mentioned above were the worst performers in 2020, down 35.7% and 34.5%.

Other main examples of specialist funds are those investing in biotech or commodities.

In my view, with such funds it is important not to simply ‘buy and hold’. Keep a close eye on performance and in good times consider banking profits ahead of sentiment swinging back the other way.

For investors who are willing to stomach the risk, such funds should form only a small part of a diversified portfolio.

Specialist funds are a potential good fit for a core and satellite strategy, where most of a portfolio (70% to 80% typically) is invested in developed market equity funds. The remainder, the satellite part, is where investors can add some spice by having exposure to more adventurous funds.