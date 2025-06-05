Five years from retirement? Here’s what you need to consider

The fear of having insufficient savings to retire on our own terms is the motivational jolt many of us need. Most of us need to save and invest diligently to achieve the holy grail of financial freedom.

Making good decisions and avoiding bad ones throughout your working years can have material consequences on the lifestyle you secure in later life. And these choices carry particular weight when you hit the home straight to retirement. Time is running out to whip your finances into the desired shape – a sharper focus is needed.

So, what are the things you need to think about when you’re on course to pack up work in five years’ time? Here are six considerations.

1) Firm up your retirement plans

At this point you should have a solid idea about how you’d like to live out your golden years, but now’s the time to properly drill into your goals.

Key things to get a firm grip of include: the age that you plan to stop working, whether you prefer to stop completely or continue earning in some capacity and phase into retirement, what a comfortable retirement means to you and how much income you’ll need achieve to this.

To establish whether things are on track, you need to be clear about your target income, which you can then translate into a target pot size. Multiplying the income required by 20 is one rule of thumb to work this out. So, if you need £20,000 a year in retirement (excluding state pension – more on that further down), you’ll need to save around £400,000.

2) Check your savings are on track

Optimistically waltzing towards a post-work life hoping that whatever you’ve saved will do the job is a risky approach. When you’re half a decade from retirement, it’s important to know where you stand.

That doesn’t mean you should reach for the panic button – you still have time on your side to make a difference and get your savings where they need to be. Using a pension calculator, such as this one from ii, can help you gauge where you stand and uncover the action needed to plug any gaps.

While pensions will form the bulk of most people’s retirement portfolio, make sure include other assets, such as individual savings accounts (ISA), cash savings, general investment accounts (GIA), investment bonds, second homes, and businesses assets, if applicable.

Don’t forget the state pension

Some people worry that the state pension will have disappeared by the time they retire. And although we can’t predict the future, there’s nothing to suggest it will be kiboshed, so factor it into your calculation. You can claim it at age 66 (rising to 67 in 2028 and 68 in 2046) and the full amount is currently just under £12,000 – a tidy and valuable inflation-linked sum to cover your essential spend.

If you plan to retire before you’re eligible to claim the state pension, make sure you have sufficient savings to cover your outgoings until it kicks in.

3) Consider beefing up your savings

Five years from retirement is a great time to supercharge your pension savings, so with any surplus income or savings consider boosting your monthly contribution and/or pumping in lump sums.

Most people can pay the lower of £60,000 or 100% of earnings into a pension every year and get tax relief at their marginal rate - either 20%, 40% or 45%. Your money grows tax-free, too. Note that if you earn more than £260,000 or have already started to draw from your pensions, you might be restricted to £10,000 a year.

But there might be scope to pay in more. Carry-forward rules enable you to tap into unused annual pension allowances from the past three years, although the 100% of earnings cap still applies. Sacrificing work bonuses into your pension is particularly tax efficient, as you can save both income tax and national insurance (NI).

Also be mindful that pensions aren’t the only tool to help you save for and fund later life. ISAs can prove a savvy sidekick. You may not get tax relief on what goes in, but there’s no tax on growth or on anything you take out. And with an annual allowance of £20,000, there’s lots of room to shovel money away between now and retirement.