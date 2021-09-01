What are the SIPP withdrawal rules?

Can you withdraw money from a SIPP early?

You might be able to access your SIPP before the age of 55 (or whatever the NMPA has reached at that point) if you are suffering from very serious health problems.

For example, you may be able to access your pension early if you have a terminal medical condition and have been told you have less than 12 months to live.

Alternatively, you may be able to access your pension before you reach the NMPA, if ill health forces you to retire early.

Some people might also have a protected pension age which would enable them to access their pension before the age of 55. However, you would usually need to have a specific occupation (such as professional sportsperson) and it would need to have been agreed prior to April 2006.

If you aren’t sure, it is important to check the exact terms around early access with your pension provider.

In the vast majority of cases you will not be able to access your SIPP before the age of 55. If you come across any company, adviser or promotion that tells you it can arrange early access for you, it is likely to be a pension scam. Find out more about pension scams here.