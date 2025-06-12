FTSE 100 shares round-up: BT, Games Workshop, BP, Shell, GSK

Strongly performing BT Group (LSE:BT.A) and Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) ticked off fresh landmarks today as their shares joined BP (LSE:BP.), Shell (LSE:SHEL) and GSK (LSE:GSK) in the record push of the FTSE 100 index.

BT rose 5p to top 185p for the first time in three years, taking 2025’s improvement to more than 25% as the widely held stock finally moves clear of its long-term 100p-160p range.

The advance came in the week that JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight stance with a price target of 286p. A fortnight ago, counterparts at Morgan Stanley lifted their fair value estimate to 240p after naming BT one of their top picks in the sector.

The bank admits that the financial profile looks unexciting for this financial year, but that prospects for 2027 are better as free cash flow visibility benefits from the tailing off in capital expenditure.

That reflects expectations that BT will have built full-fibre broadband to nearly 80% of all UK homes by March next year.

The bank added recently: “After a turbulent past few years, the outlook is becoming brighter. Regulatory risks are receding as BT pushes through fibre investments, and BT is benefiting from low taxes. UK competition appears more rational, whilst capex is past peak levels.”

These factors are offset by mid-term uncertainties from increasing infrastructure competition to the regulated Openreach arm.

The progress of BT Group came during a strong session for the sector as Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) put on 0.9p to 73.3p, meaning the mobile phone giant has risen 15% in the past two months.

Games Workshop shares traded at a fresh record of 16,670p, which compares with 13,310p at the start of the year.

In January, the company’s first set of results as a FTSE 100-listed stock beat City expectations with a rise in half-year profit by a third to £126.8 million.

Interest in the stock has also been fuelled by a licensing deal with Amazon.com for the adaption of the Warhammer 40,000 universe into films and TV series.

Last month, the company said it expected record licensing revenues of £50 million as it pointed the City towards annual profits in the year to 1 June of not less than £255 million.

That compared with the £240 million forecast of broker Peel Hunt, which used the update as the moment to cut its recommendation from Buy to Add following the strong run for shares.

It lifted its price target from 15,000p to 16,500p, a level overtaken within three weeks.

By the time of Wall Street’s opening bell, the FTSE 100 index stood a handful of points above its record close of 8871 set in early March.

This represented a session of outperformance compared with losses for leading benchmarks in Paris and Frankfurt.

Support came from oil stocks and gold miners after geopolitical uncertainty following the escalation of US-Iran tensions lifted the price of Brent crude to a two-month high near $69 a barrel and the precious metal to $3,340 an ounce.

BP shares, which have been dogged by worries over the sustainability of buybacks and dividends in a $60 a barrel environment, rallied 5.25p to 378.85p. Shell added 26.5p to 2608p.

West Africa gold miner Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV) put on another 48p to 2284p, taking gains for this year to more than 50%. Mexico’s Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) gained 15p to 1403p as the price of silver stayed near a 13-year high.

Other stocks on the front foot included GSK, which moved closer to the high point of the year set in March by lifting 19.5p to 1542.5p. The shares are up 13% in 2025.