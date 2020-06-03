FTSE reshuffle candidates plus today’s big winners

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

It means the top-flight is now just 15% lower than at the start of the turmoil in mid-February, having been down by more than a third at below 4,900 briefly on 16 March. It was still below 5,000 a week later.

The easing of lockdown measures and the ongoing support of central banks has driven the recovery, with the switch into heavily-sold stocks given added momentum today by figures from China showing services sector activity at the highest level since 2010.

The optimism meant Lloyds Banking Group added another 5% to extend this week's improvement in fortunes, from below 30p on Friday to almost 34p today. Airlines and those companies impacted by the grounding of aircraft were also in demand, as European holiday destinations looked to lift travel restrictions in time to welcome tourists this summer.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group was the top riser in the FTSE 100 after adding another 9% to 273.7p, with Rolls-Royce not far behind with a 7% gain. The mood was helped by full-year results from low-cost carrier Wizz Air, which reassured investors when it disclosed an end of financial year cash position of 1.5 billion euros (£1.35 billion).

It said cash burn was coming down quickly, with a monthly figure of €90 million (£80 million) in the event of a full grounding of its fleet due to fall to €70 million (£62.3 million) from October onwards.