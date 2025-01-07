The fund sector that ended 2024 on a high

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

It is not unusual to see stock markets rally in the lead up to Christmas, but that was not necessarily the case in 2024. In the US, the Nasdaq did make a small gain in December, up 0.5%, and some of the European indices also performed reasonably well. The German DAX rose by 1.4%, and the French CAC 40 made 2.0%. The largest gains were in the Far East, where the Hong Kong Hang Seng made 3.3%, and the Japanese Nikkei 225 beat them all, finishing the month up 4.4%. Invest with ii: Accumulation or Income Funds | Top Investment Funds | Open a Trading Account However, closer to home, the FTSE 250 went down by 0.7% and the FTSE 100 lost 1.4%. It was not just the UK indices that struggled. In the US, the S&P 500 fell by 2.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average did even worse, ending the month down 5.3%. Our latest sector analysis shows that overall, it was one of the worst months of the year.

Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Out of the 34 sectors that we regularly report on, only nine went up in December. That was significantly lower than the 26 that had gone up in November. It also ended up being the worst quarter we’ve seen since Q3 2023. Before we compare the sectors, we put them into our Saltydog Groups. Which sectors go into each group is determined by how volatile they have been in the past.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The Chinese funds had an interesting year. They went down in January, but picked up through February, March, and April. By mid-May, the leading funds were showing gains of 10% or more. However, they then started to fall and by the end of September were back to roughly where they were at the beginning of the year. The Chinese government then unveiled a comprehensive economic stimulus package aimed at revitalizing the economy. This package, announced in late September, led to a significant rally in Chinese stocks in early October. However, the initial exuberance in the stock market was short-lived. Investors and analysts began to question whether the announced stimulus would be sufficient to address China's economic challenges. Stock markets began to fall. However, there was a recovery at the end of the year. The sustainability of the rally now depends on the government's ability to deliver tangible fiscal stimulus and address the underlying economic issues facing the country.