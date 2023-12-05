Have enhanced income funds and trusts delivered for investors?

At a time when income is abundant, “enhanced income” strategies have been a surprise hit in 2023. The largest actively managed ETF in the world is now the JPM Equity Premium fund, a covered call strategy with $30 billon (£23.7 billion) in assets, while Morningstar identified “derivatives income” as its third most-popular strategy based on the number of funds launches over the past two years. In the UK, they remain a sleepier part of the market, but here too, they are gathering momentum.

Many of these funds launched in 2010 and 2011 in response to the paucity of income options as interest rates dropped following the global financial crisis. The theory was to combine the dividend income produced by a portfolio of companies with income produced by writing call options on the portfolio. The funds provided a solution for investors starved of income, often generating yields of 6%-7% at a time when interest rates were zero.

The price for this extra income was to give up a little of the fund’s potential upside. Fred Sykes, portfolio manager of the Fidelity Global Enhanced Income fund, explains the mechanics: “The fund sells the right to buy stocks at a fixed ‘strike’ price, at a specified point in the future. The buyer pays the fund a premium for that option and in return, the fund gives up some of the potential capital gains should the stock price be above the strike price at expiry.

“If the share has failed to achieve that price when the option matures, the option holder will not take up the right to buy it, yet importantly the fund will still keep the premium paid.”

The funds are based on a range of equity income strategies. The Schroder Maximiser range, for example, is built on the group’s UK, European, US, Asian and global dividend strategies. Fidelity has an enhanced income range, based on its MoneyBuilder and Global Dividend strategies. Premier Miton also launched a number of options based on its equity income funds.

Performance

The idea was sound, but their success or otherwise will be in the eye of the beholder. The funds have delivered a high income, while retaining exposure to stock market growth. Many have delivered a similar return to the fund on which they were based, but simply ensured that more of that overall return came in the form of income. For example, the Schroder Income Maximiser is up 19.7% over the five years to 19 November 2023. The Schroder Income fund on which it is based is up 20.8% over five years. The two funds have largely tracked each other, with the Maximiser fund slightly ahead in 2023, 2022 and 2019, and the normal fund ahead in the other years, but only ever by a few per cent.

However, there is no escaping the unpopularity of open-ended equity income strategies, which has weighed on the capital growth of these funds. The small drag from capping the upside has added to the problem, particularly in the buoyant markets of 2019 and 2020, and some of these funds still languish towards the bottom of the performance tables. This is fine if an investor is only looking for income, but may be disappointing for those who had hoped the funds would keep up with their peers.

Nevertheless, performance has been better since 2021. Not only have markets come round to the idea of equity income once again, the call-writing strategy has given an added source of return in lacklustre markets.

In theory, the option-writing strategy shouldn’t exert a significant drag on returns. Geoff Kirk, co-manager of the Premier Miton Optimum Income and Premier Miton Global Sustainable Optimum Income funds, says the strategy is always strategic and strives to preserve the upside potential of the portfolio. They only ever write options on around half of the portfolio and will not write options on the companies with higher growth prospects. He says: “We work with the portfolio manager to identify individual stocks that have the ability to jump up during the option period: could a company be subject to a bid, for example? Is a company more sensitive to earnings? Is a stock beaten up?”

Sykes agrees: “Stock valuation and fundamentals are key in managing the call overlay on any portfolio stock. The premium targeted on positions is flexible and enables us to make adjustments according to prevailing market conditions. The core tenets of our strategies are to identify and own good-quality companies at attractive valuations, with sustainable, resilient income streams and limited downside risk.”

It won’t always be possible to write options on every stock in the portfolio. Kirk says the easiest companies on which to write options are larger-cap, mature businesses, that don’t experience significant volatility – “a Unilever (LSE:ULVR), for example. Something volatile or beaten up, like the housing sector, wouldn’t be the right option.”