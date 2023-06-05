Holding back the years: three timeless longevity stocks

Britain’s Warren Buffett, our columnist Ian Cowie, and Baillie Gifford have all invested in the ‘money fountain’ of longevity science. Should investors follow suit?

“You and I are gonna live forever”, sang Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in the 1990s. But would you want to? Perhaps not given our climate-change ravaged world, yet who wouldn’t “want more life”, as replicant Roy Batty demanded of Harrison Ford’s Deckard in Blade Runner.

There are a slew of companies working on ideas that could extend our lives. British billionaire investor Jim Mellon who, among others, has been described as Britain’s Warren Buffett, is chair of private investment firm Burnbrae, and helped set up ‘biotech longevity company’ Juvenescence in 2016. The following year, Mellon co-authored a book of the same name with entrepreneur and business adviser Al Chalabi. The pair describe longevity science as “truly the biggest money fountain we have ever seen”.

Mellon’s firm Juvenescence is certainly practising what it preaches by investing heavily in biotechnology micro-cap AgeX Therapeutics (AMEX:AGE), a $19 million (£15.3 million) firm based in California. The company has created the PureStem platform, which is “stem cell-derived cellular therapies for use in repairing tissues in the aged human body afflicted with degenerative disease”. AgeX’s tissue regeneration technology is designed to “restore the capacity of tissues to regenerate following injury, a process which is lost with ageing”. AgeX currently has three therapeutics in the pre-clinical stage of development.

While this all sounds very promising, since IPO in 2018, AgeX’s share price has fallen 90%, and as its recent Q1 results highlight, the company requires regular new funding. Last month, the company announced it may be delisted from the NYSE American exchange based on non-compliance with equity requirements. Age X intends to appeal.

Biotechnology companies can be money fountains, but they can also be money pits. They are a high-risk area for investors because such companies are often dependent on the success of a small number of treatments, making them very much ‘jam tomorrow’ stocks. In addition, growth companies in the development phase often take a long time to mature and have been hit by rising interest rates and inflation, which hurt future earning predictions.

In the Bible, Methuselah, grandfather of Noah, is said to have lived for 969 years, but that’s not the kind of territory we’re talking about with current longevity science! Instead, Juvenescence suggests that “within just a couple of decades we expect average human life expectancy in the developed world to rise to around 110”. Centenarian cards from the king all round then.

Mellon writes that, “Learn, earn, burn out, retire and expire is about to be replaced with a new life paradigm…it will go as follows: birth, start learning (you will be doing this bit for your whole life), earn (but in multiple careers), retire (at 80 or more), but even then, stay engaged with some form of ‘job’ and eventually, at 110 or even more, expire.”

Britons who live 20 or 30 years longer than current norms would be a mixed blessing for a country such as the UK with its ageing population. Better health would mean less stress on the NHS from treating age-related diseases, as health is the leading reason for people aged 50-64 to be out of work, according to the Centre for Ageing Better, a UK non-profit organisation. However, living longer would exacerbate funding issues for the creaking state pension. Yet, if better health meant Britons worked for longer and, if jobs were designed differently in the future in response to more older workers, say, four-day weeks and greater flexible working, perhaps pension funding would be less of a problem.

There are undeniable opportunities for investors given the wealth of ageing populations in the West and fast-growing middles classes in countries such as China and India. It just depends on investors finding the proverbial needles in the healthcare haystack. Here are three innovative firms with different risk profiles for investors to consider.

‘Zombie cells’ and senolytic medicine

San Francisco-based Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX), which floated in 2018, is working on therapeutics to prevent, halt and reverse various diseases of ageing, such as arthritis, vision loss and cognitive decline.

According to the Guardian, the Nasdaq-listed $41.9 million (£33.1 million) firm has received investment from billionaires including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, as well as firms such as Baillie Gifford.

Over the course of our life, as cells carry out their functions, they are damaged by biological and environmental stressors. Unity’s website explains that “a common complication of this damage is cellular senescence”. Senescent cells, also known as ‘zombie cells’, “can secrete large quantities of harmful proteins, which cause inflammation, dysfunction and tissue degradation, along with growth factors that alter the tissue microenvironment. Senescent cells are a salient feature of several age-related diseases.”

Scientist Anirvan Ghosh, the chief executive of Unity Biotechnology, told The Economist’s Babbage podcast in March 2022 that “ageing is the primary risk factor for a number of diseases. With cancer, a few cells go out of control, start dividing rapidly, and it is an acute, strong assault [whereas] senescence is like a slow, insidious assault [that] eventually hits a tipping point that can then lead to a fast progression of disease.”

The Unity Biotechnology chief told the podcast that the firm has conducted experiments with mice, tagging their senescent cells and eradicating them. These mice then aged better, with less bone and fur loss, and better vision and cognition.

Mice are not men, of course, and Unity has also focused on targeting senescent cells in the human eye. Small-scale studies had promising results. Currently, the company has treatments for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular oedema at the phase two clinical trials stage.

On the Babbage podcast, Ghosh said that Unity’s “long-term vision is to have a pill that targets senescent cells across your body”.

However, demonstrating the volatility of biotech stocks, Unity’s shares dropped more than 60% in August 2020 after the company reported disappointing results from a clinical trial involving a drug for moderate-to-severe painful osteoarthritis. Unity’s share price is down a painful 98% since its IPO five years ago. But there are other ways to play the longevity theme that don’t involve looking for a silver bullet and investing in high-risk shares.