The retail stocks in need of festive cheer

A flurry of in-line Christmas trading updates should be enough to provide fuel for the re-rating of the cheap-looking retail sector, a City firm said today.

Several retailers including B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME) and JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) trade with price/earnings (P/E) multiples in the single digits, which Peel Hunt believes creates potential upside ahead of January's run of updates.

It pointed out that while October and November trading conditions weren’t great for the sector, Black Friday week brought a step up in momentum.

And with muted forecasts in place for the festive season, it suspects that in-line Christmas updates should be greeted by investors with enthusiasm.

Consensus forecasts point to profit growth of 7% in both the 2024 and 2025 financial years, the latter kept in check by worries over the impact of higher wage costs in the Budget.

The bank said: “Steady is fine. We anticipate that after another challenging year, with more reasons to be cheerful in 2025, a steady Christmas securing about 7% profit growth will be more than welcome.”

Hitting numbers in January will be seen as a success, but Peel Hunt said the main candidates for upgrades appear to be Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) and Next (LSE:NXT) based on their trading momentum and AO World (LSE:AO.) and Victorian Plumbing Group (LSE:VIC) for their profit performance.

Next and Marks & Spencer shares have performed strongly this year but Peel Hunt sees further upside based on price targets of 11,000p and 450p respectively.

As well as M&S, it adds that Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS), Watches of Switzerland Group (LSE:WOSG), Card Factory (LSE:CARD), DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS), JD Sports Fashion and Currys (LSE:CURY) and all forecast to deliver double-digit growth in earnings over 2025 as their recoveries take hold.

It said the sector’s valuation appears cheap on an average 11.4 times forecast 2025 earnings.

Within this, several are on single-digits including B&M European Value Retail at 8.7 times, JD Sports on 8.3 times and Wickes Group (LSE:WIX) on 9.9 times. M&S is only on 11.5 times despite a raft of recent upgrades.

Peel Hunt said: “Hitting numbers in January should be more than enough to provide fuel for re-rating, with wider consumer recovery still a long way from being priced into forecasts or valuations, in our view.”

The optimism has been offset by today’s profit warning by Shoe Zone (LSE:SHOE), which described trading conditions as “very challenging”. It has 297 stores and about 2,250 staff across the UK.

The AIM-listed retailer said consumer confidence had weakened further since the Budget, while additional costs caused by increases in National Insurance and the National Living Wage have forced the closure of a number of stores that are no longer viable.

Initial expectations for profits of £10 million in the year to next September are now closer to £5 million, while it no longer plans to declare a dividend with annual results on 21 January. The shares slumped 58.5p to 80p, their lowest level in three years.