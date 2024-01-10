How to build a defensive portfolio in 2024 as recession risks loom

Are we heading for recession? Figures just published reveal the UK economy began shrinking in October, with analysts fearing that the slowdown has continued since then. And the UK is not alone; eurozone data suggests it has also gone into reverse – Germany, Ireland and Italy are faring worst – while the US is slowing too. At a global level, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) now predicts growth of just 2.9% for 2024, the worst performance since the pandemic arrived in 2020.

In which case, investors may want to consider battening down the hatches for the year ahead. Some areas of the equity market may struggle to retain their lustre amid this darkening economic backdrop.

That’s not to suggest shifting into panic mode. More positively, the shifting landscape may even create new opportunities. Moreover, stock market performance in recent months has been very strong despite anxiety about what lies ahead. Chartered financial planner Scott Gallacher, a director of independent financial adviser Rowley Turton, warns: “Not all recessions have the same impact on returns and investors often overact to these fears.” His advice is to “assess your risk tolerance and investment goals before making any drastic changes to your portfolio” .

Still, for those investors looking for a more defensive approach, there are several options to consider, both in new asset classes and in different areas of the equity market.

A change of asset class?

On the former, fixed-income securities – the bonds issued by governments and companies – are usually regarded as a less-risky option in volatile times. While companies can cut dividends on equities, bonds promise to deliver an agreed amount of income each year – and bondholders rank ahead of shareholders in the pecking order for getting paid.

In addition, there is a positive case to make for bonds during a recession. “The first thing likely to happen is a cut in interest rates,” says Ben Yearsley, investment director at Shore Financial Planning. He adds: “Assuming inflation is at more normal levels – around 3%, say – we’ll get an interest rate reduction of 50 basis points or so,” he predicts. That makes bonds look more attractive than other income-generating assets, boosting market demand and driving up their capital value until the anomaly levels out.

That said, bear in mind that there is a debate about when interest rate rises might arrive, particularly in the UK. The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee made it clear in December’s announcement on rates that it is not minded to ease monetary policy in the short term. Other central banks, for whom persistent inflation is less of an issue, are more optimistic. The US Federal Reserve, for example, is now signalling a move towards interest rate cuts sooner than previously expected.

Equally, not all bonds will do equally well in this new world. Recessions are bad news for corporate earnings – and can drive bankruptcies – so bonds issued by higher-quality borrowers are a safer option. “Investment-grade bonds should be fairly safe; in this scenario, you could see double-digit returns for investment-grade bond funds in 2024,” adds Yearsley. He suggests funds such as Artemis Corporate Bond and Premier Miton Corporate Bond as potential core holdings.

Another possibility, suggests Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, could be to think about gold as a safe-haven asset in 2024. The precious metal is traditionally considered a good store of value – although the gold price can be volatile – during troubled times, Lipski points out. He adds: “In the past, gold has performed well relative to equities and other risk assets during periods of extreme economic turbulence, market volatility and high inflation.”

Moreover, says Lipski, it is possible to make a bullish case for gold right now: since the metal is priced in US dollars, a weaker dollar is good news for international holders. “Over the longer term, the outlook is positive for gold because the Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting rates sometime in the second or third quarter of 2024, which will cause the US dollar to weaken,” he explains.

With market analysts also noting increasing demand for gold from countries such as China, Lipski suggests an exchange-traded fund (ETF) as a good option for getting direct exposure to the metal. He picks out iShares Physical Gold ETC (LSE:IGLN) as one to consider.