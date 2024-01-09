Specialist fund and trust tips for 2024

Specialist sectors can over the long term add spice to a diversified portfolio, but over short time periods can blow both hot and cold. Therefore, investors need to be prepared to accept the risks are higher than investing in a more mainstream fund, such as those investing in global equities or UK equities.

Below, at the start of 2024 we run through the tailwinds and headwinds for four key specialist areas: technology, healthcare, biotech, and commodities.

Healthcare

The future could scarcely look more exciting for many healthcare stocks. Medical advancements in obesity drugs, immunotherapy and cancer treatment are game-changing; genomics and proteomics (the analysis of proteins) are transforming diagnostics; and personalised medicine and machine learning are improving drug development.

At the same time, the ageing population is at tipping point. In 2017, the number of people aged 64 and over exceeded the number of children under five years old, but by 2050, 2.1 billon people (22% of humanity) will be grandparents, and will outstrip the number of under 15s.

Healthcare stocks are also particularly suited to the current uncertain economic environment as they offer steady growth, reliable earnings and high profit margins.

“For investors, the nearest and most important revenue opportunity comes from weight-loss medications,” says Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac.

He adds: “Tackling obesity is big business, in more ways than one. With over one in eight adults worldwide overweight and almost half of Americans projected to be obese by 2030, healthcare spending on related conditions is expected to increase. We think the obesity market can go above $100 billion in sales by the early 2030s.”

Novo Nordisk A/S ADR (NYSE:NVO), producer of Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY), which manufactures Mounjaro and Zepbound, have seen big rallies and are already on expensive valuations compared with the rest of the sector. But all major pharma are eyeing this opportunity, and not all will be winners. For some obesity drugs, there may be second-order side effects that have not yet played into the data.

The impact on the wider drug market will be huge. “Obesity affects 40% of the US adult population and, with 200 related comorbidities, is responsible for up to 14% of the US’s healthcare expenditure,” says Justin Streeter, portfolio manager of Comgest Growth America fund. He points out: “Patients on Lilly’s Zepbound weight-loss drug lose up to 25% of their body weight, and report fewer cravings for junk food and tobacco, while Lilly’s competitor Novo is showing promising results in heart health.”

Mass take up of obesity drugs could prove a headwind for makers of diabetes drugs. Zehrid Osmani, fund manager of the Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LSE:MNP) Trust, notes: “The sector is heavily polarised with GPL-1 drugs proving very successful in attacking obesity and having beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system, but the losers have been impacted heavily and this has gone too far.”

Some commentators have even suggested that wide-scale suppression of appetite will reduce average supermarket basket sizes, hurting food producers and retailers. “At times, the market will chase a thematic and disregard the fundamentals, as happened with green energy a few years ago,” Osmani says.

One way to participate in this theme is through outsourcing organisations known as CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations) that supply biopharmaceutical products and development and manufacturing services to the industry. Phil Macartney, investment manager in the European equities team at Jupiter, highlights the work of Lonza Group Ltd (SIX:LONN) and Tecan Group AG (SIX:TECN) in Switzerland and WuXi Biologics (SEHK:2269) in China.

This seems sensible given that some parts of traditional healthcare industry still face challenges post pandemic such as lower productivity, pricing pressure, generic competition, and budgetary pressure on healthcare buyers. Price control noise around the US election will also impact sentiment.

Biotech

The biotech sector is heavily dependent on funding. It lagged in 2023 on concern about rising interest rates and inflation. “However long-term trends for the sector remain intact,” says Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor. He adds: “The growing demand for an age-related disease treatment along with technological advancements such as super-quick development of vaccines and adoption of AI should speed up effective drugs and medicine discoveries.”

Lipski suggests International Biotechnology (LSE:IBT) Trust, which focuses on mid and small-cap companies and even unquoted positions, and offers a dividend yield of 4.4%. It currently trades on over 9% discount.

Another investment trust in the sector is RTW Biotech Opportunities (LSE:RTW). Its fund manager Rod Wong recently appeared on our On The Money podcast to explain why he thinks the sector’s fortunes will change for the better after a volatile couple of years. It is trading on a discount of 16.4%.